Here's a quick look at some of the arts events happening in Missoula this week.
Monte Dolack solo exhibition
(Opens Friday, Jan. 17. Continues through June 20)
One of Montana's most famous artists, for his whimsical and environmental work in posters and paintings, is taking over two full galleries at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture for six full months.
"Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature" surveys the Great Falls native's connection to the natural world, whether in his landscapes (surrealist or straight-up) or commissioned work with environmental groups. The opening reception is 5:30-7 p.m. in the PAR/TV Center on the UM campus. The show continues through nearly the end of June.
New musical workshop of 'Spin Rate'
(Friday-Sunday, Jan. 17-19)
Get the first look at a homegrown, original musical at the Downtown Dance Collective.
Jadd Davis, who's studying for his master's in directing at the University of Montana, teamed up with Jane Best, a music graduate student, on "Spin Rate," a drama about coping with loss in the family.
They're staging these "workshop" productions, where they're seeking audience feedback, at the DDC through its artist in residence program. Learn more in this week's preview. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. each night. Head to ddcmontana.com for more information.
Montana Rep's new touring play
(Jan. 21-22, 23-25)
What was the original "fake news"? A good competitor for the title is the radio broadcast of "War of the Worlds," which allegedly caused panic around the United States.
The Montana Rep's touring production of the original play, which will have live sound created on stage, is premiering in Missoula, with preview nights, plus multiple stops as it returns.
See this week's preview for more information, or head to montanarep.org.
'Hack the MAM'
(Thursday, Jan. 23)
The Missoula Art Museum is throwing a game night for its Benefit Art Auction Exhibition, which is on view now. They promise some "friendly art competition" along with the chance to check out the 80-some pieces of art, including works by top contemporary artists like John Buck, John Hitchcock and more.
It runs from 5:30-7 p.m. at the MAM. RSVP is requested by 728-0447. The bar is no-host. The auction is Saturday, Feb. 1, at the University Center Ballroom. Go to missoulaartmuseum.org to buy tickets.
Dance on film
(Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 18-19)
See the potential of dance, choreography and film at Kinetoscope, a curated film festival at the Roxy presented by Bare Bait Dance. The films range from short solo pieces to gritty, high-budget works by the Scottish Ballet.
All 12 films will show at each screening, which take place at the Roxy Theater. Show times are Saturday at 7 and 9 p.m. and Sunday at 3 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of, and $10 for students.