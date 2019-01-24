MCT's 'Calendar Girls'
(Friday-Sunday, Jan. 25-27)
Missoula Community Theatre is closing out its run of this British comedy-drama, which involves a women's group causing a stir in their small town when they pose nude (implied, tasteful) for a benefit calendar. Friendship, loss and grieving balance out the humor.
Directed by Teresa Waldorf, with a cast of regular collaborators. All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. Go to mctinc.org for more information.
Flathead Film Fest
(Friday-Sunday, Jan. 25-27)
The seventh annual Flathead International Film Festival returns to Polson this weekend. In addition to screenings of new movies from around the world, there are special guests and events.
Highlights include screenings of songwriter Tim Ryan Rouillier's "My Grandpa's Fiddle," his live recorded show. Producer Gerald Molen will talk about his work on "Schindler's List," and comedian Adam Yenser of Ellen's show will make a visit. More information, see last week's preview or flicpolson.com, where you can also get tickets and a full schedule.
All screenings are at Showboat Cinemas and are $5 apiece or $40 for an all-access pass. Encore screenings of award-winning movies will take place Jan. 27-31.
'somewhere i have never travelled'
(Friday, Jan. 25)
A new show at the Radius Gallery, with a title pulled from E.E. Cummings, features the mind-bending art of Theo Ellsworth; creatively decorated ceramics by Ben Jordan (flowers) and Tim Kowalczyk (industrial signs); mythical paintings on wood by Lillian Nelson; and drawings by Katelyn Able. The reception is Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at 114 E. Main St.
'In Praise of Folly: Five Artists After Philip Guston'
(On view starting Friday, Jan. 25)
A figure, hooded like a Klan member, smokes a cigar, an indicator of wealth and leisure. In the background, a brick wall is partially assembled. If ever there were a loaded image made for the present, when Americans rabidly dissect images and statements for the subtlest of cues, it might be "Cigar," by Philip Guston.
Except "Cigar" was painted in 1969, and Guston died in 1980. A member of the New York School, he solidified himself as a part of the abstract expressionist movement only to abandon the style to include figurative work, a controversial move.
The Missoula Art Museum exhibited the work last fall on a special loan from Art Bridges, a national foundation that loans art for projects like this. The MAM reached out to five established artists from Montana and the region to create works in response. The artists are Adrian Arleo, a ceramic sculptor from Missoula; John Buck, a sculptor and printmaker from Bozeman; Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, a painter from the Flathead Reservation now based in New Mexico; Richard Notkin, a functional ceramic sculptor from Washington; and Jay Schmidt, a painter and sculptor from Bozeman.
The show will be up on Friday, Jan. 25, during normal MAM hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and remain on view through May 25.
The artists will be in town for a museum-wide event, Art Swing, on Friday, March 15. The MAM has more lectures and evens planned around the exhibition. Go to missoulaartmuseum.org for more information.
A hacker and a writer
(Wednesday, Jan. 30)
Jeremy N. Smith, a Missoula resident, dives into the world of cyber-security in his latest book, "Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called 'Alien.' "
Smith met his subject in college at Harvard, and after reconnecting years later, decided to tell her story, which involves learning to hack at MIT and later going to work as a security consultant helping companies and governments protect their systems from attack.
Smith, a Missoula resident, has written two other books, both nonfiction. "Growing a Garden City" examines the local food and agriculture movement here in Missoula. "Epic Measures: One Doctor. Seven Billion Patients" relates a physician's efforts to create the Global Burden of Disease project, an attempt to amass worldwide data on human life and death.
Smith is holding a book launch party, with his subject on hand, at the Roxy Theater. The event starts at 7 p.m. It's free. He'll give a talk, answer questions and sign books. The title is out now from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Clay Studio at UM
(Thursday, Jan. 31)
The Clay Studio of Missoula draws resident-artists from the city, the state and farther-flung areas to the hone their craft. This month, they'll share their work in an exhibition called, "Daily Interactions," at the University of Montana's Gallery of Visual Arts.
Shalene Valenzuela, the director, will share her work, alongside that of Christine Gronneberg, Elisha Harteis, Ben Jordan, Scott McClellan and Andrew Rivera.
There's an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. with Valenzuela giving a talk at 5:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, there will be a demonstration in the UM Ceramics Studio in the Art Annex from 1-4 p.m. The show will be up through Feb. 7.
Bayou rodents
(Monday, Jan. 29)
A favorite film from last year's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, "Rodents of Unusual Size" is back for a one-shot screening at the Roxy Theater.
The film, named after a line from "The Princess Bride," examines the plight of coastal Louisiana residents as natural disasters (hurricanes) and climate change threaten their landscape. Added to the mix are nutria, overgrown rats brought to the region as a potential source of fur during the Depression. Now loosed upon the grasslands and taking a toll, the nutria are hunted by some residents in a state-sponsored program.
The screening is at 7 p.m. It's sponsored by the International Wildlife Film Festival, which returns to the Roxy on April 13-19.