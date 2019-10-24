Here's a quick guide to some of the many arts and cultural events happening this week around Missoula.
Halloween. So much Halloween.
(Various dates, places)
Halloween isn't until Thursday, which means that you have an entire weekend of Halloween funtivities the weekend beforehand, so many that we made everything on pages 6 through 12 is Halloween related. Remember that dressing up should be fun but not offensive, so don't be the next Justin Trudeau, Ralph Northam, Joy Behar, Ted Danson — you get the idea.
Art Swing at Missoula Art Museum
(Friday, Oct. 25)
The MAM's throwing an art party with creators who are showing work this fall. For "Trophy Room," Ken Little, a former UM professor now residing in Texas, showed his eye-popping version of taxidermied animal heads. In "Honoring My Ancestors," Washington artist Lillian Pitt has works in glass, sculpture and more that explore her Indigenous heritage. In the newest exhibition, "Perception," Ellen Garvens and Barbara Weissberger collaborated on "new approaches to contemporary photography." In the big gallery, you can see a retrospective of the late Rick Bartow's abstract expressionist painting and sculpture. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for members. There's hors d'oeuvres for free and drinks for cash or debit. Little will play some music, too.
Grand opening of the ZACC
(Friday, Oct. 25)
The Zootown Arts Community Center is throwing a grand opening party for its new digs on West Main Street. In typical ZACC fashion, there's an all-ages DIY atmosphere to the whole thing. The uberpopular Missoula Monster Project is opening in the new gallery, which has enough space for even more drawings of creatures by local school kids alongside interpretations by adult artists, both amateur and professional. That opens at 5 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., the co-ed rock campers will play their original songs in the brand-new event space, followed by a "Monster Mash" dance party at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
'Standing Womb Only' sketches and standup
(Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26)
Local comedians/actors Teresa Waldorf, Rosie Ayers, Salina Chatalin and guest Lynn Solomon have assembled another evening's worth of sketches and stand-up comedy for the Roxy Theater.The titles of some sketches in the news release are "Oh My God, Here Comes Sheila," "Three Horrible Women on Ellipticals," and "Can You At Least Try Moving?" Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 at the door or theroxytheater.org.
Author Tommy Orange to deliver UM lecture
(Wednesday, Oct. 30)
With his debut novel, "There There," Tommy Orange, an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, made many best-of-2018 lists and won the American Book Award.
The book, set in his hometown of Oakland, California, follows 12 urban Indians as they prepare for a powwow. A Guardian review concluded that "'There There' itself is a kind of dance. Even in its tragic details, it is lyrical and playful, shaking and shimmering with energy. The novel dips into the tiniest personal details and sweeps across history."
He'll deliver the latest installment of the UM President's Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Big used book sale at the Fort
(Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3)
Snag some used books, of most any type you can imagine with more than 60,000 titles to pick through, at the 10th annual used book sale at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. They run at $1.50 per vertical inch, special titles excluded.
Hours are Thursday, Oct. 31 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.), Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). Sunday is "super bargain day," and you can buy books for $10 a bag (provided at the sale.) The sale takes place in the Heritage Hall and Post Headquarters at 30 Fort Missoula Road. Proceeds go toward museum programming and building preservation.