A guide to some of the arts and cultural events around town this week.
MCT's 'Newsies'
(May 3-May 12)
Missoula Community Theatre is tackling the Broadway musical version of the film, about newsies who go on strike. Director Joe Martinez brought in set designer Brian Harms, the production designer for "Grey's Anatomy," and choreographer Heather Adams of the Downtown Dance Collective to help bring the large-scale musical to the stage.
The show runs May 3-May 12 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
For tickets and more information, go to mctinc.org or call 406-728-1911.
Garden City Brewfest
(Saturday, May 4)
The oldest brewfest around turns 27 this year, but the formula remains the same: beer, food trucks and music at Caras Park from 12-8 p.m.
According to a news release, they've lined up more than 70 beers from 43 breweries, including 24 beers from Missoula and 30 more from Montana brewers. Note the appearance, too: spiked seltzers, including four from Big Sky Brewing (cucumber melon, huckleberry, lemon ginger basil and strawberry mint).
The music comes courtesy of Good Old Fashioned (Americana, 12 p.m. start time), the Rotgut Whines (rock 'n soul, 2:30-4:30 p.m.) and Moneypenny (blues, 5-8 p.m.).
The food options are El Cazador, Dobi's Teriyaki, Clove Cart Pizza, Missoula Sentinel Kiwanis and Big Dipper.
Admission is free but drinks are not. They cost $20 for a seven-ounce tasting glass and five tokens. If you want more tokens, they're $3 for two.
Check out the full list of drinks and fun run info at missouladowntown.com/garden-city-brewfest.
Open Air artist residencies
(Sunday, May 5)
The new Open Air residency program places artists at sites around western Montana to create new work.
The short "pilot" season has wrapped up, and participating artists will give a talk about their experiences from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Free Cycles. You can also take a VR tour of the sites.
The first-round artists were sculptor Jesse Blumenthal (Moon-Randolph Homestead), interdisciplinary artist Daniele Vickers (Home ReSource), illustrator Jessie Smith (Montana Natural History Center), and painter Tessa Heck, architectural designer Zach George, interdisciplinary artist Anne Yoncha, and poet Anne Holub (Flathead Lake Biological Station).
The residencies will continue with sessions in the summer and fall. To learn more, go to openairmt.org. The nonprofit is currently raising money to pay its artists stipends.
Amy Ratto Parks poetry reading
(Thursday, May 9)
Missoula poet Amy Ratto Parks' newest work, "Radial Bloom," has been described as "brilliant, at once dense and ethereal; rewards multiple readings" by Kirkus Reviews. She'll read and sign at 7 p.m. at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.