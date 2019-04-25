A quick guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around town this weekend:
'Newsies'
(April 26-May 12)
Missoula Community Theatre is tackling the Broadway musical version of the film, about newsboys who go on strike. Director Joe Martinez brought in set designer Brian Harms, the production designer for "Grey's Anatomy," and choreographer Heather Adams of the Downtown Dance Collective to help bring the large-scale musical to the stage.
The show runs Friday-Sunday, April 26-28; Thursday-Sunday, May 2-5; and Thursday-Sunday.
For tickets and more information, go to mctinc.org or call 406-728-1911.
'The Buffalo Play'
(Friday-Saturday, April 26-27)
Remember the tourists who put a baby bison in their car in Yellowstone National Park a few years ago? Remember how stupid everyone thought they were?
Well, Missoula/NYC actors/playwrights Ciara Griffin and Kendra Potter saw another angle to the story, one told through the surreal lens of “The Buffalo Play.”
The one-act story follows a woman, arrested for putting the calf in her trunk (in reality a man and his son) as she sits in a jail cell, interacting with her doubts and motivations. There’s the calf’s mother, who interrogates the woman, and a rancher, brought in for drunk driving, who offers a “real Montanan” viewpoint. In the end though, there’s more similarities than differences between them all.
"The Buffalo Play" is at the MASC Studio at 1200 Shakespeare St., at 7 p.m. each night of its run. Tickets are $22 or $16 for students.
Dance In Concert
(Friday-Saturday, April 26-27)
Water, fire, soil and storms inspired original choreography for "Quest," an original work by University of Montana professor Nicole Bradley Browning. It's the centerpiece for the Dance In Concert, the final performance by the School of Theatre & Dance. "Quest" will be performed at the Montana Theatre on April 26-27. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2 p.m. show on April 27.
Tickets are $20, $16 for seniors and students and $10 for children 12 and under. Available through umt.edu/theatredance or by calling the box office at 243-4581.
Bacon and Brewfest
(Friday, April 26)
Is brewfest season upon us already, or did it ever really stop? Regardless, this fest offers not just beer, but bacon bloody Marys and food vendors hawking bacon-related foodstuffs. It runs from 3-8 p.m. in Caras Park. Admission is free, but it costs $15 for a mug with three drink tickets, or $20 for a mug with seven.
Ballet Arts Academy
(Sunday, April 28)
The Ballet Arts Academy will perform "Swans Over Montana and Five 21st Century Works" this Sunday.
The studio company of intermediate and advanced dancers will present excerpts from Act II of "Swan Lake" along with five new works by local choreographers: Joy French, Jordan Dehline Burt, Lindsey Schwickert, Michele Antonioli and Colleen Rosbarsky.
The performances are at 2 and 6 p.m. in the Open Space Theatre in the PAR/TV building on the UM campus. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, and free for kids under 4.
Keetje Kuipers and Chris Dombrowski
(Tuesday, April 30)
Join two local poets with new work. Keetje Juipers, who grew up in Missoula, is now an editor at Poetry Northwest and has a new collection, "All its Charms." Dombrowski still resides here, where he's a guide, and published a new volume, "Ragged Anthem," earlier this year.
Their reading is at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W. 549-9010, shakespeareandco.com.
Allen Morris Jones' 'Sweeney on the Rocks'
(Thursday, May 2)
The Bozeman writer's new crime novel centers on a corpse found in a small Montana town, gangsters and the witness protection program. He'll read at 7 p.m. at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.