A cheat sheet for arts and cultural events around Missoula in the coming week.
'August: Osage County'
(Through March 10)
Tracy Letts' play about a dysfunctional Oklahoma family won a Pulitzer Prize in 2008 and is considered a contemporary classic some 10 years later. It will make a Missoula debut next week with a production by the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance.
Performances take place in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Building at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and March 6-9. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. March 2-3 and March 10. Tickets cost $20, or $16 for seniors or student tickets. Admission for children 12 and under is $10. Tickets are available at UMArts box office at 406-243-4581 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday or umt.edu/theatredance.
A UM YouTube star
(Saturday, March 2)
"Odyssey of the Stars," an annual shindig at UM celebrates "artistic journeys" from various alums in artistic careers. This year's honoree is Emily Graslie, the "chief curiosity correspondent" at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Her YouTube channel, The Brain Scoop, has racked up more than 26 million views.
That all started at UM, where she interned at the campus' zoological museum and then started the channel. She's since won many awards and has a butterfly species named after her.
The event is 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre. She'll get her honors and there will be performances by UM arts students. She'll also appear at a panel on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall.
Tickets are $30 or $15 for students, at GrizTix outlets, griztix.com, 888-MONTANA, or the door.
Writer discusses Clark art
(Wednesday, March 6)
On campus, the Montana Museum of Art & Culture is showing pieces from the collection of copper baron William A. Clark.
To provide some depth and insight into the Clark family, the museum has invited Bill Dedman to give a lecture: "The Clarks: An American Legacy of Aspiration, Excess, and Generosity."
He'll speak at 7 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Building. It's free and he'll sign books.
Dedman has won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting, and wrote a best-seller, "Empty Mansions: The Mysterious Life of Huguette Clark and the Spending of a Great American Fortune."
The exhibition of the Clark art, "The William A. Clark Collection," will be on display in the Meloy Gallery through June 15.
Megan McNamer
(Thursday, March 7)
Missoula author Megan McNamer's new novel is "Home Everywhere."
In her follow-up to last year's "Children and Lunatics," which won a Big Moose Prize, "a random collection of tourist embarks on a 10-day budget trip to parts unknown" with different goals in mind, according to the jacket copy: "spiritual salvation, physical healing, alluring accessories, and good bargains" that more than likely will elude them.
Her reading and signing will start at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare & Co., 103 S. Third St. W.
Coming up:
New comedy at MCT
(March 7-17)
Missoula Community Theatre's next show is "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," a comedy with some light (and optional) audience interaction.
A New York Times review of a 2005 production praised it as a "happy-making little show" with "quirky charm," in which seventh-graders, deep in the awkwardness of adolescence, compete in a spelling contest.
MCT has underscored that this is a production of its local community theater, not the world-traveling children's theater. While the show involves a spelling bee for middle-schoolers, it is billed as PG-13 and those middle-schoolers are played by adults. So there's some language and slang that you'd expect from seventh-graders.