Friday, Aug. 24
It is the last weekend of August and the students are back at the University of Montana. That means that it's also time for River City Roots Festival. The 13th annual (free admission) festival will take over a few blocks in downtown on Friday and Saturday. You can catch national acts like the Infamous Stringdusters up-and-comers like Billy Strings on the main stage, sample food from a variety of food trucks, and sip on local beer. For more information, see the full-preview.
Missoula's DIY indie-rock music festival, Camp Daze, has decided that 2018 will be its final year. Help send them off on Friday and Saturday. You can see bands at venues around the city, including Southside KettleHouse, Free Cycles, the VFW Post 209 on Friday and Western Cider and the Union Ballroom on Saturday. (Note the 11 a.m. river float on Saturday.) For more information, see the full preview. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Go to brownpapertickets.com or https://campdazemusic.com/
This Friday and Saturday, you can catch a slice of indie theater with a local production of a show called "[title of show]" at the Downtown Dance Collective. The Tony-nominated play takes a meta approach to pay homage to musical comedy. It kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the DDC, 121 W. Main St. Tickets are $12 general and $10 for seniors and students. It contains some adult content.
Contemporary furniture designer Ty Best, whose in-demand company Caste is based in Missoula, is taking over the Radius Gallery this month for "Design Desire." He and interior designer Becky Broeder will fill the gallery with their own work and pieces by David Secrest, David Peters, Brooks Oliver, Jill Oberman, Andrea Moon, Ashley Meyora, Trey Hill, Giselle Hicks, Pamela Caughey, Paige Baker and Adrian Arleo.
The opening reception is Friday from 5-7 p.m. The show will be up through Sept. 22. Best and Broeder will be back at the gallery on Monday, Sept. 20, for a gallery talk at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Friday's highlights spill over into Saturday, as the River City Roots Festival continues. You can also see "[title of show]" at the Downtown Dance Collective.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Celebrate the end of the season in a classy, ceramic way with the Clay Studio of Missoula's Summertime High Tea.
For a $65 fee ($60 for members), you'll get food and drinks, plus your very own handmade plate and cup by one of the ceramic center's artists, served in a garden setting in Lolo.
Here's a rundown on the menu (vegetarian and gluten-free options are available):
• Tea by Lake Missoula Tea Company (plus "an assortment of refreshing cold beverages.")
• Scones by ceramic artist Casey Zablocki of Kiln Breads.
• Baguettes by Le Petit Outre.
Wailing Aaron Jennings, who's got a way with a yodel, will provide the tunes. The event starts at 4 p.m. at 11385 Trillium Lane in Lolo. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 406-543-0509, at the Clay Studio, 1106 Hawthorne, or by going to theclaystudioofmissoula.org/summertime-high-tea.
Monday, Aug. 27
Shakespeare in the Parks makes its annual stop on the University of Montana Oval on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, catch the prescient selection about jealously and ambition, "Othello," and on Tuesday, a comedy, "Love's Labour's Lost." Both start at 6 p.m. Show up early to get a good spot, and bring a blanket.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
The highest concentration of guitar virtuosi in western Montana will be found in Bigfork this week, as the Crown Guitar Festival opens in earnest. Jazz legend Pat Martino and Americana pioneer Rusty Young are among the visiting guitarists, and keyboardists Edgar Winter and Cory Henry (formerly of Snarky Puppy) are playing this year as well. Nightly concerts run Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, see our full write-up.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Local writer and photographer Chris La Tray has a new collection, "One Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large," with a publication party at 7 p.m. Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins. 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.org.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Miles City novelist Emily Danforth's book, "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," about a growing up gay in rural Montana, was adapted into a film that won the Sundance Jury Prize earlier this year. It's now making its way back to Danforth's home state, with a screening on Thursday at the Roxy Theater with Danforth in attendance. She'll take part in a Q&A afterward.
The screening is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at the Roxy or theroxytheater.org. The movie opens for a regular run on Friday, Aug. 31.
In 2016, prolific science writer David Quammen set a new bar by writing an entire issue of National Geographic, later published as a book, "Yellowstone: A Journey Through America's Wild Heart." He's returned with a follow-up that's similarly broad: "The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life."
According to the publisher, Quammen "offers the definitive account of how recent discoveries in molecular biology—the study of life in its smallest forms—completely overturn everything we thought we knew about evolution, showing how the tree of life is vastly more complicated than the old metaphor."
The award-winning Bozeman resident will come to Missoula on Thursday for a reading at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave. at 7 p.m.