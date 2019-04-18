A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
Ceramics and paintings from two local favorites
(April 19-May 25)
The Radius Gallery has paired painter Stephanie Frostad and potter Julia Galloway for a new show, "Often I Am Permitted to Return to A Meadow." Frostad's narrative paintings are currently on view at the Montana Museum of Art Culture's Paxson Gallery. Galloway's ceramics, in particular her themed, Endangered Species Project series, are on view at Harvard University. Those are the New England species. Here in Missoula, she'll share Montana ones.
The opening reception is Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. Galloway will do a "10 Questions" interview at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, and Frostad will do likewise on Wednesday, May 8.
'Assassins'
(Friday-Sunday, April 19-21)
UM's last play of the season wraps up it all up with this wild and somewhat controversial musical from Stephen Sondheim, profiling famous presidential assassins (or would-be assassins). The play probes their motivations and turns a mirror on America itself, questioning a country with so many high-profile killers.
It continues April 19-21 in the Masquer Theater at UM.
Tickets are available from the UM box office. Call 243-4581 or order online at umt.edu/theatredance.
International Wildlife Film Festival
(Friday-Saturday, April 19-20)
The 42nd annual fest wraps up this weekend. First off, there are screenings all day at the Roxy Theater. Or head to the Wilma at 5 p.m. for the awards ceremony, featuring movies created by the IWFF Labs fellows and a free showing of "Epic Yellowstone: Return of the Predators." On Saturday at the Roxy, they'll have more showings of the award winners. Check wildlifefilms.org for details.
Rep's plays in hotel rooms
(Friday-Sunday, April 19-21)
Grab a beer and then see new, short plays staged in hotel rooms. That's the novel, immersive experience offered in the "Plays on Tap" series from the Montana Repertory Theatre. For this installment, you can meet at Conflux Brewing and get two beers for the price of one, and then a guide will take you over to the Campus Inn. There, you'll see five new works in different rooms, all written by national playwrights.
Start times are at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night. Tickets are $20. For more details, head to montanarep.com.
Fiction reading
(Friday, April 19)
Abi Maxwell, a UM MFA graduate, is returning to town for a reading. Her upcoming novel, "The Den," was listed on Vulture.com's "37 Books We Can't Wait to Read in 2019."
Hillary Kelly wrote that "The Den — about two women ostracized from the same community for giving in to their sexual desires, 150 years apart — seems promising on both fronts. If there’s any novel that needs a contemporary remake it’s The Scarlet Letter, and this one is primed to deliver."
Her reading, as part of the Creating Writing Program's spring series, is at 7 p.m. in the Dell Brown Room of Turner Hall at UM. It's free.
'The Buffalo Play'
(April 19-21, 26-27)
Remember the tourists who put a baby bison in their car in Yellowstone National Park a few years ago? Remember how stupid everyone thought they were?
Well, Missoula/NYC actors/playwrights Ciara Griffin and Kendra Potter saw another angle to the story, one told through the surreal lens of “The Buffalo Play.”
The one-act story follows a woman, arrested for putting the calf in her trunk (in reality a man and his son) as she sits in a jail cell, interacting with her doubts and motivations. There’s the calf’s mother, who interrogates the woman, and a rancher, brought in for drunk driving, who offers a “real Montanan” viewpoint. In the end though, there’s more similarities than differences between them all.
"The Buffalo Play" is at the MASC Studio at 1200 Shakespeare Street, at 7 p.m. each night of its run. Tickets are $22 or $16 for students.
Poetry in Protest
(Tuesday, April 23)
Local poets will assemble for a reading and discussion, "Poetry of Protest," that's taking place nationwide. At the Missoula Public Library, they'll read Walt Whitman's "Crossing Brooklyn Ferry" to mark the 200th anniversary of the poet's birth. The poets on hand include Mark Gibbons, Sheryl Noethe, Robert Lee, Caroline Keys, Nick Littman, Caroline Patterson, Anna Zumbahlen and students from Aerie literary journal.
It takes place at 7 p.m. and is free.
Poetry reading
(Thursday, April 25)
Rob Carney, who teaches at Utah Valley University, will head to Missoula to read from his new collection of poetry, "The Book of Sharks." Head to Fact & Fiction at 7 p.m.