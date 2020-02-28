Arts in Missoula: 2 plays and a Winter BrewFest

The production is being staged at the ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, $20 general, $10 students (door only).

Winter BrewFest

(Saturday, Feb. 29)

Celebrate the end of the wintriest month of the year with Winter BrewFest in Caras Park, where 35 beers will be on tap.

It runs from 2-6 p.m. Admission is free. For beers, you have to pony up $20, which gets you a 7-ounce glass and five beer tokens. If you burn through those, you can buy more at $3 for 2.

River City Eats and Clove Cart Pizza will be serving up food. You can take the kids over to A Carousel for Missoula for free rides or to play at Dragon Hollow. For more information, go to missouladowntown.com/winter-brewfest/

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

'Spring Awakening'

(March 4-8 and 11-15)

In a show requested by University of Montana students for years, the School of Theatre and Dance is partnering with the School of Music for a production of the popular rock musical and coming-of-age story “Spring Awakening.”