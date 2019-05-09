A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
MCT's 'Newsies'
(Friday-Sunday, May 10-12)
Missoula Community Theatre is closing out its season with the Broadway musical version of the film, about newsies who go on strike. Director Joe Martinez brought in set designer Brian Harms, the production designer for "Grey's Anatomy," and choreographer Heather Adams of the Downtown Dance Collective to help bring the large-scale musical to the stage.
All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and more information, go to mctinc.org or call 406-728-1911.
MOMedy
(Sunday, May 12)
Seven mothers will share humorous and heartbreaking stories of their experiences with young motherhood in "MOMedy," which sold out several performances at the Roxy Theater last year. It's now moved to the Dennison Theatre at UM for a Mother's Day performance.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 at the door, available at https://tinyurl.com/momedy.
Living Art's Light Show
(Friday, May 10)
At "The Light Show," artists create inventive lamps that will be sold to raise money for its workshops, which offer art classes for people coping with illness or grief. Tickets are $65 and include a dinner. Head to livingartofmontana.org to reserve at seat. It runs from 5-8 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom on the UM campus.
Rep reading of a new play
(Saturday, May 11)
Playwright Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin has spent the last week here in Missoula, workshopping a new play, "Butter Knife," with the Montana Repertory Theatre.
It's part of the Rep's new twist on the Colony, its annual summer playwrights gathering. Garvin, who is based in Brooklyn, won the Mark Twain Comic Playwriting Prize last year. The director is Marti Lyons, who was listed as "Fifty People Who Really Perform for Chicago" by New City Stage.
The Rep's artistic director, Michael Legg, said, "'Butter Knife' is a magical, travel-filled breakup play about love and loss through the lens of a queer interracial couple. When Lester's aunt passes away in the Philippines, his relationship with his boyfriend Andrew deteriorates over time and several continents."
The reading comes courtesy of visiting actors E. Pualani Joeb, Elizabeth Malarkey and Brian Tibayan.
The reading is Saturday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Building. Admission is free. The following week, the Rep's work continues with a workshop with Martyna Majok, who won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Aerial and dance troupe
(Saturday, May 11)
The A-WOL Dance Collective of Portland, Oregon, is coming to town for a one-night-only performance of "Left of Center."
Per a news release, the show promises "aerial acrobatics, dance, and theatrics on a surreal journey through a murky and mischievous series of dreams."
The show is at 8 p.m. at the MASC Studio, 1200 Shakespeare St. Tickets are $20 in advance, awoldance.org.
Pete Fromm's new book
(Monday, May 13)
In Missoula author Pete Fromm's new novel, "A Job You Mostly Won't Know How to Do," a carpenter struggles to raise a daughter on his own in New Zealand.
Kirkus Reviews called it "a compassionate and unsentimental look at one confused young man's path through loss."
He'll have a hometown reading and singing at 7 p.m. at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.