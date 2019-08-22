Here's a cheat sheet for some of the events coming up this week around Missoula.
River City Roots Festival
(Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24)
The biggest street party in downtown returns this weekend, with two evenings of bands on Main Street, plus food and drinks and a kids' party in Caras Park.
For more details, see this week's cover story (with a dose of Missoula rock history).
Tarantino's new flick in 35mm
(Friday-Thursday, Aug. 23-29)
If you're a film snob like Quentin Tarantino, you'll want to see his latest in 35mm.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is coming to the Roxy this week. The film, set in 1960s Hollywood, is no less controversial than his other works, yet many critics have described it as sentimental, a word that never came up during reviews of "Django Unchained" or "Kill Bill."
For movie times, see the listings in this week's issue or head to theroxytheater.org and buy some advance tickets.
'Impressions' printmaking show
(Friday, Aug. 23)
The Radius Gallery is bringing 13 of Montana's celebrated printmakers together for "Impressions." They range from local legends like James Todd, who's well known around Montana for his portraits of Montana authors, to conceptual-leaning professors (Elizabeth Dove and Jim Bailey of the University of Montana) and contemporary ones (Gesine Janzen, Montana State University). You can also see veterans like Bev Beck Glueckert, younger artists like David Miles Lusk, and more. The gallery will also pull prints from the deep collection of UM's MATRIX Press, which has collaborated with local, national and international artists.
The opening reception starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. The show runs through Sept. 21 at the gallery, located at 114 E. Main St. For more information, head to radiusgallery.com.
Cornel West lecture
(Wednesday, Aug. 28)
The Harvard professor, author, activist and intellectual will deliver the latest installment of the UM Presidential Lecture Series, titled, "The Fight for the Soul of America."
West, the author of books such as "Race Matters" and a memoir "Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud," teaches the practice of public policy at his alma mater, and also earned advanced philosophy degrees from Princeton, according to a UM news release.
The lecture is set for 7:30 p.m. with doors at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilma. It's free and open to all ages.
Shakespeare in the Parks comes to UM
(Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 26-27)
Free Shakespeare, with snacks of your choosing and a view of Mount Sentinel.
Shakespeare in the Parks will give you two chances to spend a late summer evening that way. The professional company, which tours the state and region each year, has two very different plays on the docket early next week: "Henry IV Part I," with power struggles and political intrigue, and "The Merry Wives of Windsor," a light comedy.
Both plays have been given more contemporary settings. "Henry IV" has been fast-forwarded to World War I, in honor of the end of the centennial celebration of the end of the war, and as way of honoring and acknowledging the high number of veterans per capita that Montana has both then and now.
"Merry Wives," meanwhile, will be set in the 1960s to signal some resonances between the plot (a man trying to manipulate women and getting his comeuppance) and the burgeoning women's movement in that era.
Regardless of the themes, the troupe said that both have a good share of lightness and humor.
Monday's run is "The Merry Wives," and Tuesday's is "Henry."
Note that the performances have been moved from their traditional spot on the Oval to the East Riverbowl. That's the one between the Kim Williams Trail and the Student Recreation Center and Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Both start at 6 p.m. You're free to bring a blanket, chair and picnic.
If the weather turns on us, the back-up site is Loyola Sacred Heart School.
Reps premieres a new play, "Go. Please. Go."
(Aug. 27-28, 29, 30-31, 1, 4-8)
There's no reviews yet for Emily Feldman's play, "Go. Please. Go." The New York-based playwright wrote it especially for a premiere here in Missoula with the Montana Repertory Theatre.
The company, a professional outfit in residence at the University of Montana, is starting its first full season under new artistic director Michael Legg, who is keen on bringing brand-new contemporary work to Missoula, even incubating and premiering it, as they've done with "Go."
The plot revolves around a couple who decide to break up, which takes them about 65 years to do. The cast comprises visiting professionals and local veterans, including Salina Chatlain and Ann Peacock.
The preview dates are Aug. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.; the official opening on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The evening performances are Aug. 30-31, Sept. 4-7 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sept. 1, 7-8 at 2 p.m. All performances are in the Masquer Theatre.
To buy tickets, go to montanarep.com.
Talking politics
(Thursday, Aug. 29)
Veteran political journalist Mike Dennison chronicles his years on the beat in a new book, "Inside Montana Politics: A Reporter's View from the Trenches." His book centers on a number of key figures, such as governors (Racicot, Martz, Schweitzer) and senators (Burns, Baucus, Tester) and pivotal events like the collapse of Montana Power, the 1991 prison riot, and the exoneration of convicted felon Cody Marble.
Hear more from a pro on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 7-9 p.m. at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.