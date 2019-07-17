A guide to some of the arts and cultural events coming up around Missoula in the next week.
Renovated Roxy
(Starting Friday, July 19)
Missoula's community cinema has been closed for two weeks solid in service of you, the movie-goer, and your comfort.
The nonprofit theater ordered brand-new seats that are larger, cushier and, yes, they do recline. In addition, they're adding new sound systems in all three theaters.
To celebrate the re-opening, they've lined up a non-stop parade of hits: "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" (Saturday, July 20), "Titanic" (Saturday, July 20), "A River Runs Through It" in 35mm (Sunday, July 21) this week. Farther out, they'll screen every single Wes Anderson movie, plus the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Go to theroxytheater.org for more information.
Polson play
(Opens Friday, July 19, continues through Aug. 4)
Former Montana speaker of the House, Polson attorney and theater enthusiast John Mercer is presenting an original musical, "Tonight on Wild Horse Island," with the Port Polson Players.
"Honoring the patriarch of three generations, the family has gathered to scatter his ashes on Wild Horse Island. Old disputes and generational differences arise as the sun sets on history and family feuds, ultimately bringing out a powerful loving bond shared by the clan," according to the news release.
Show times are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $19 for adults and $18 for seniors or students. For reservations, call 883-9212 or go to portpolsonplayers.com.
Dana Gallery en plein air
(Saturday, July 20)
Nine artists headed out to the Bitterroot Valley last weekend to paint outdoors for the 17th annual Plein Air Paint Out, hosted by the Dana Gallery.
You can see their renderings, including scenes from the Stock Farm Club, at the gallery through Aug. 1. The participating artists are Robert Moore, Caleb Meyer, Garth Williams, Parvin, Silas Thompson, R. David Wilson, Robert Schlegel, David Mensing and Deborah Harrington.
You can also catch a collaborative exhibition, "The Luz Brothers Light Show." Gallery owner Dudley Dana, a photographer who manipulates his images, and oil painter R. David Wilson, will show illuminated prints and paintings.
The open house runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave.
Boomer comedy
(Sunday, July 21)
Cheryl Rogers, an out-of-town performer, is bringing her one-woman show to Missoula for one night. "Senior Trip" caters to the foibles of growing older, particularly for boomers, through music, parodies and videos.
The show starts at 6 p.m. at the Roxy Theater. Tickets are available at the box office or roxytheater.org. They are $15 or $10 for members of the Roxy or the Missoula Senior Center.
Biography of George Grinnell
(Tuesday, July 23)
John Taliaferro takes the long view on the life and passions of a conservationist pioneer in "Grinnell: America's Environmental Pioneer and His Restless Drive to Save the West."
Grinnell, who died in 1938, started the first Audubon Society, co-founded the Boone and Crockett Club, and was editor for Forest & Stream, positions he used to lobby for preservation of the landscape.
Taliaferro, a resident of Texas and Pray, Montana, is a former senior editor at Newsweek. His other book-length nonfiction includes a biography of the iconic Western painter, "Charles M. Russell: The life and Legend of America's Cowboy Artist," "Tarzan Forever," which examines the life of the author Edgar Rice Burroughs.
He'll read at 7 p.m. at Shakespeare and Co., 103 S. Third St. W.
Dance party
(Thursday, July 25)
More specifically, it's Bare Bait Dance's 2019-20 season launch party. Head over to the Roxy to hear about what the city's contemporary modern company has in store this fall and spring. You can also see "Play Serious," a documentary on Scandinavian choreographer Alexander Ekman.
The party starts at 6 p.m. and the movie at 7 p.m.
Musical at the DDC
(Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27)
A local group of performers/singers and a live band are presenting "Songs for a New World," an original, nontraditional musical written by Jason Robert Brown ("Bridges of Madison County," "Parade.")
The performers are Jadd Davis, Brit Garner, Elijah Fisher, Arielle Natchigal, accompanied by Scott Hamilton (conductor), Nick Barr (piano), Rosie Cerquone (drums) Mac Merchant (keyboard) and Troy David (percussion.)
According to the news release, Tony Award-winner Brown wrote songs in a variety of styles (gospel, rock, folk, blues) that relate vignettes without a traditional plot. Instead, it functions as a "theatrical song cycle that examines life, love and the choices we make."
Showtimes are Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the DDC or ddcmontana.com.