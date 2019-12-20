Here are some of the events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
BASE performing arts showcase
(Friday, Dec. 20)
BASE, an all-abilities community center run by Summit Independent Living Center and local comedians like Michael Beers and John Howard, provides people with workshops to learn improvisation, comedy and more at its headquarters in the Warehouse Mall.
The BASE regulars are bringing their talents to the Zootown Arts Community Center's new digs downtown for a holiday showcase, with stand-up, sketch comedy and more.
Doors to the ZACC Show Room performance space open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30. It's all ages, free. Beer and wine are available for those 21 and up.
International short films
(Saturday, Dec. 21)
Head over to the former Rockin' Rudy's Record Heaven storefront on the Hip Strip for an "international short film day."
Two local residents who moved here from Germany are hosting the event, featuring a program of short films selected by Interfilm Berlin, a short film agency. They say it's a "mixed compilation of serious and funny takes on the topic of failure" with eight films in all that will run in a loop starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 10.
It's free and open to the public.
'Seussical' finale
(Friday-Sunday, Dec. 20-22)
Missoula Community Theatre's eye-popping presentation of the children's book-themed musical closes its run this weekend.
The show weaves together original music with the stories of several famous characters from Dr. Seuss, including Horton the Elephant, Mayzie LaBird, Gertrude McFuzz, Yertle the Turtle, the Sour Kangaroo and more.
All shows take place in the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Friday's show time is 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday there's a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. show, and on Sunday a 2 p.m. matinee and 6:30 p.m. evening performance. Go to mctinc.org for tickets or more information.
'Sound of Music' singalong
(Sunday, Dec. 22)
Belt along with your favorite Rodgers and Hammerstein tunes while watching the movie, a practice not often encouraged but in this case, expected. This idea is so popular, in fact, that a second screening was added. Check to see if tickets are available at theroxytheater.org. Times are 2:30 and 2:45 p.m.