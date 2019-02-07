One-act plays
(Friday-Sunday, Feb. 8-10)
Catch two plays in the Masquer Theatre, put on by aspiring MFA candidate directors and a cast of UM students. "Biography of a Constellation," by Lila Rose Kaplan, explores the life of pioneering astromoner Annie Jump Cannon while employing multiple timelines and myths. It is directed by Jadd Davis. "Woyzeck," by Georg Büchner, was translated and adapted from German by director Shane Lutz. While including Western references, it retains the plot about ordinary people revolting against larger societal forces.
Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 at UMArts Box Office, 406-243-4581, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or umt.edu/theatredance.
'Dirty Sexy Chocolate Show'
(Saturday, Feb. 9)
A show advertising cabaret and chocolate probably doesn't need any more explanation.
The locally grown cabaret-show-with-dessert has become popular enough that it moved to The Wilma stage this year after three years at the Top Hat.
Creator/pastry chef Jeremy Sher and a cast of local actors will stage a humorous cooking show with original music (a la Isaac Hayes and Curtis Mayfield) that culminates in the audience getting a dessert (by Bravo Catering). The Missoula stop is just one on a 10-city tour, including more dates around Montana.
There are two performances: 6 p.m. (with doors at 5 p.m.) and 9 p.m. (doors at 8:30 p.m.). Tickets are $25-$35 or $98-$180 VIP. Ages 18 and over. For tickets or more information, go to dirtysexychocolateshow.com or logjampresents.com.
Wassail
(Saturday, Feb. 9)
Wassail, a British tradition to mark the winter, is getting imported to the Westside for Western Cider's party.
Taste some of their 2019 ciders while either donning "old world costumes" or checking out ones made by other Wassail enthusiasts during workshops held earlier this month.
The shindig runs from 5-10 p.m. at the cidery, 501 N. California St.
Mary Houlihan
(Saturday, Feb. 9)
Brooklyn comedian Mary Houlihan is bringing her show “Me & Jack” to the Roxy, which details her “rise from street tough to America's sweetheart, and how it almost all came undone by her tumultuous years-long relationship with Jack Nicholson,” according to the Roxy’s writeup.
Read the Missoulian's Q&A with Mary Houlihan.
Shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance and $16 day of show.
MFA art, plus an iron pour
(Thursday, Feb. 14)
Two UM MFA students will fill the Gallery of Visual Arts with multi-media exhibitions for their these projects. Anne Yoncha's "Second Wind" will incorporate sound from outside the building, and Jesse Blumenthal's "All Hat No Cow" will blend audio along with cast iron and welded steel. The opening is Thursday, Feb. 14, from 5-7 p.m. The shows are on view through March 6.
Also on Thursday, you can take part in a charity iron pour for Free Cycles community bike shop. For $20, participants can carve a 4-by-4 inch block and then see it get cast in iron. The carving is from 5-7 at the GVA. The pouring will start at 7 p.m. at the Art Annex yard.
Phillip Kopczynski
(Thursday, Feb. 14)
Kopczynski is a comedian from Spokane, Washington who’ll be bringing his show “Comedy for Lovers,” to the Roxy Theater on Valentine’s Day.
Kopczynski found his love for comedy as a kid, when he’d impersonate his dad to make his little sister laugh. Now a father, Kopczynski’s comedy covers the ridiculousness of living in a small town and having a son in Boy Scouts, as well as what Hitler would be like on Twitter (at least according to his recent special, “Hillbilly Glamorous”). Expect similarly off-the-wall, unfiltered takes on love and marriage.
Musical/improv comedian Michael Glatzmaier opens.
Doors at 7:30 p.m. show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.