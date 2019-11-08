Here's a guide to a few of the art and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
Radius Holiday Show
(Opens Friday, Nov. 8)
The Radius Gallery is opening its annual Holiday Show, in which they fill the gallery with hundreds of smaller, gift-priced works by Montana artists.
The walls are restocked as the show goes on.
The Friday reception runs from 4-8 p.m. and the open house is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Storytelling at the Roxy
(Friday Nov. 8)
A group of local storytellers, spoken-word artists and stand-up comics will take the stage at the Roxy Theater for "Word of Mouth: Rediscover the Power of Words."
The performers are Marc Moss, Jeremy Smith, Jeff Duckow and Lynn Solomon in the storyteller category; Marc Beaudin, Gabriowl, Nicole Dunn and Brian West in the spoken-word category; and Sarah Aswell, Kyle McAfee and Heidi J. in the stand-up category.
It runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Roxy. The tickets ($10) are limited so it's worth checking in advance to make sure there's seats available. Go to theroxytheater.org.
Nataly Aukar, stand-up comedy at UM
(Friday, Nov. 8)
Lebanese born and raised stand-up comedian Nataly Aukar of New York is making her first stop here in Montana this weekend.
Her show is free and probably not appropriate for kids. It's at 7 p.m. at the University Center Theater at UM.
Comedy fundraiser to buy help buy a wheelchair van
(Saturday, Nov. 9)
Maddy Halland's fellow local comedians are throwing a fundraiser to help him by a wheelchair accessible van, as he currently has to try to get to his comedy gigs or around town without one.
The performers are Becky Margolis, Sarah Aswell, Tim Miller, Michael Beers, John Howard, August Ansley, and with a headlining set from Maddy Halland.
The fundraiser goes from 4-6 p.m. at Western Cider, 501 N. California St. For more information, head to the online fundraiser page, gofundme.com/f/maddy039s-wheels.
Indian Country Conversations
(Saturday, Nov. 9)
You have free articles remaining.
Exhibiting artist Lillian Pitt, whose show "Honoring My Ancestors" is on display at the Missoula Art Museum, is coming through Missoula to work with MATRIX Press and participate in the MAM's "Indian Country Conversations" series, from 1-2 p.m.
Pitt (Wasco, Warm Springs, Yakama) will hold a discussion with educator/writer Julie Cajune (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes). Admission is free.
'Twelfth Night' at UM
(Multiple dates)
Things will get pranky in a Shakespearean way with "Twelfth Night," the Bard's play about mistaken identities, love stories and shenanigans, all told in language that has been celebrated for centuries.
The UM School of Theatre & Dance will present the show in the Masquer Theatre, where they've constructed a Globe Theatre-style wooden stage for an extra layer of authenticity. See this week's preview for more information.
The show dates are Nov. 13-17, 20-24, and Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
Banff Centre Mountain Film Fest at the Wilma
(Sunday, Nov. 10)
Catch a lineup of winter adventure films when the Banff Centre brings their show through town.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $23-$25, all ages, logjampresents.com.
'A Night of Grief and Mystery'
(Thursday, Nov. 14)
Stephen Jenkinson and singer-songwriter Gregory Hoskins and his band teamed up for this idiosyncratic event centered on death, called "A Night of Grief and Mystery."
Jenkinson is a theologian and social worker who's studied grief; Hoskins is a respected songwriter. Their tour, backed by a full band, will include songs, poetry and readings on the subject of death and aging.
Their performance is in the UC Ballroom at UM. Tickets are $40 via EventBrite. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the concert starts at 7. "Latecomers not admitted," according to the news release.
Kiddomatic children's film festival at the Roxy
(Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 14-17)
"Kiddomatic," also known as the Montana International Children's Film Festival, will bring four days of kids' films and activities to the Roxy Theater. They run from short movies to features, such as "The Iron Giant" and "Okko's Inn," a new anime movie from director Kitaro Kosaka.
It kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 14, with a gelato party at Caffe Dolce (4-5 p.m.) and then a classic of the genre, "A Boy Named Charlie Brown" (5:15 p.m.) at the Roxy, and then gets going in earnest next weekend.
There's also a selection of shorts blocks and the chance to experiment in the Stop Motion Lab in the lobby, and an entire day of activities on Friday the 15th with the Zootown Arts Community Center.
For a full schedule, go to kiddomatic.org.