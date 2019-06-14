A guide to some of the arts and cultural events happening in Missoula this week.
Dana Gallery's summer show
(Saturday, June 15)
The largest and oldest gallery in downtown is holding an open house from noon to 5 p.m. for its summer show.
The exhibition features its stable of artists, plus a "light show" collaboration between photographer/owner Dudley Dana and painter R. David Wilson called "The Luz Brothers," which are a "series of illuminated prints and paintings," according to the news release.
The full lineup is Silas Thompson, Robert Schlegel, Robert Moore, Reid Christie, Rachel Moore, Wilson, Parvin, Lori McNee, Kevin Red Star, Jennifer Li, Jeff Walker, Janet Sullivan, Garth Williams, Dudley Dana, Diane Ainsworth, Deborah Harrington, David Mensing, Claire Meyer and Caleb Meyer.
Indian Country Conversations
(Saturday, June 15)
The Missoula Art Museum's current exhibitions will provide the inspiration and backdrop for a talk on Saturday on "how historical memory, trauma, misrepresentation and displacement impact American Indian communities today, and the movement to shift thinking toward a reconciliation with the past in order to thrive," according to the MAM's news release.
The exhibitions are "Border Cantos: Sonic Border," by acclaimed artists Richard Misrach and Guillermo Galindo," which documents and examines the crisis at the Southern border; Linda Thompson's "Emigrant Memoir," a photographic and personal exploration of migration; and John Hitchock's "Bury the Hatchet," a multimedia installation rooted in indigenous stories and visual art.
The speakers are Lily Gervais, a Blackfeet tribal member and clinic director at the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center; Donnie Wetzel, also a Blackfeet tribal member who works for the state Office of Public Instruction; and Dr. Tammy Elser of Salish Kootenai College.
The event runs from 1-2 p.m. at the MAM, 335 N. Pattee St. It's free.
'Himalaya Bound'
(Monday, June 17)
Michael Benanav, a journalist who's been published in the New York Times, ventured to northern India for his new book, "Himalaya Bound: One Family's Quest to Save Their Animals and an Ancient Way of Life." He embedded himself with nomadic buffalo herders and documented the tensions between their traditions and the pressure of modern lifestyles and environmental issues. Kirkus Reviews called it "an involving, often touching story of an admirable people as well as a cautionary tale about the effects of rapid change and counterproductive conservation efforts on traditional societies."
He'll read and sign the book at 7 p.m. at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Drink and Draw
(Wednesday, June 19)
Head to Western Cider and have a drink while drawing your dream house with help from the Missoula Architecture + Design collective. The drawing supplies are provided by the Zootown Arts Community Center, which gets a cut of each cup of cider. The event runs from 6-8 p.m.