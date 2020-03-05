Arts in Missoula: Theater, readings and a record swap

Audience advisory: Recommended for mature audiences for violence and sexually explicit themes/content.

Odyssey of the Stars

(Saturday, March 7)

Two University of Montana alums and siblings will be honored for their careers in the annual Odyssey of the Stars, a scholarship benefit for students in the College of the Arts and Media.

Barbara Blegen has performed as a pianist around the world, including with the New York Philharmonic. Judith Blegen has done the same as an opera singer (the Metropolitan Opera).

They'll be feted with performances from UM students and faculty in all the art forms taught on campus. The event is 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Tickets are $30, available at GrizTix.com.

Total Record Swap

(Sunday, March 8)

Score some new vinyl, CDs, cassette tapes, VHS or other collectibles at the annual Total Record Swap.

The swap originated at the dearly departed Total Fest, an independent DIY music festival in Missoula. While the festival has run its course, ending in 2015 after 14 years, a few of the organizers revived the swap in 2017.