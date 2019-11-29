Here's a guide to a few of the arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.
'Twelfth Night' at UM
(Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1)
It's your last weekend to see the University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance's production of Shakespeare's seasonally-appropriate-but-not-a-holiday show.
Their production of the light comedy/love story involving mistaken identities is taking place in the Masquer Theatre, where the school built a wooden Globe Theatre-style stage. Another layer of authenticity comes in the form of the music, which will be played live.
The remaining two performances are Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee at Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 general, $16 for students and seniors, and $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase, head to the UMArts Box Office or umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Lecture on a late Montana modernist
(Tuesday, Dec. 3)
Jack Franjevic, a painter who taught at Great Falls College of Art from the late 1950s to the late 1980s, explored the rapidly changing forms of modernism. He counts among his students three well-known Missoula artists: Bev and Steve Glueckert and James Todd. In conjunction with an MMAC exhibition of Franjevic's work on view in the Paxson Gallery of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, they'll talk about Franjevic during a roundtable. MMAC curator Jeremy Canwell will moderate.
The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Center. Franjevic's exhibition is on view through Dec. 14.
AudFest Film and Innovation Festival
(Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 5-8)
The Audience Awards, the online video platform based here in Missoula, is bring its AudFest Film and Innovation Festival back home from Los Angeles.
The company, which runs online film festivals, will present curated short films in genres of all types in a long list of categories: music, dance, romance, LGBTQ, women in film, comedy, environment and impact, adventure and horror, according to a news release.
There's also an "Innovation Track" spotlighting women entrepreneurs and creators.
The fest runs Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 5-8, at the Roxy Theater. See the preview article in this week's issue or head to audienceawardsfilmfestival.com.
Dance in Concert
(Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7)
The University of Montana's dance program heads to the big stage in the Montana Theatre to present work by students, faculty and guest artists.
The performances are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. All performances are in the Montana Theatre in the University of Montana PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 with student ID, $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/default.php.
Farther ahead
Holiday Pops
(Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8)
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale's ever-popular Christmas show is coming up next weekend. They've added a third performance to accommodate demand. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and then Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $17-$50, head to missoulasymphony.org or call 406-721-3194.
Tell Us Something
(Tuesday, Dec. 10)
The city's long-running storytelling event has been known to sell out, so if you'd like to see it, buying in advance never hurts.
The theme for this quarter's entry is "Tipping Point," and eight local residents will share a 10-minute true story of their own, sans notes, on the stage of the Wilma. The storytellers are never announced in advance, so who knows if you'll learn something new about a fellow Missoulian. (To peruse the deep archive of past participants, check out the podcast archive at tellussomething.org.)
Tickets are $10 in advance at logjampresents.com or $12 the day of show. Doors to the Wilma open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. It's all ages, but be warned that adult language and situations can arise.
'Mickey and the Bear' is back
(Sunday, Dec. 8)
The Montana Film Festival Roadshow has brought this indie film, shot in Anaconda, around the state, with a stop at the Roxy Theater on the 8th. Writer-director Annabelle Attanasio's story of a teenager struggling to pursue her future while taking care of her father, a troubled veteran, screened at the SXSW Film Festival. Missoulian arts reporter Peter Friesen said it "immediately places itself among the very best Montana-set movies ever made."
Members of the production team will be in town for this showing, including Attanasio, producer Lizzie Shapiro and co-producer Jeri Rafter. The three do a question-and-answer session after the movie.
It's at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available at theroxytheater.org and seating is limited. The movie is 88 minutes, and rated R.