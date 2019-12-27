Here are some of the events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
Women’s Comedy Workshop at the Badlander
(Friday, Dec. 27)
Hosted by Revival Comedy and the Badlander, join local comedians for a workshop geared towards women and nonbinary individuals looking to learn about standup comedy. All skill levels, from beginner to seasoned comedian, are welcome.
The event runs from 6-7 p.m. and covers both writing and performing. This month’s workshop focuses specifically on crowd work and improvising.
The event is free and open to the public and is followed by the Revival Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Participants have an option to perform a five-minute set or just watch and support.
ZACC Comedy Showcase
(Saturday, Dec. 28)
The ZACC and local comedian August Ansley host some of Missoula’s best comedians for a standup and variety comedy showcase. The performance features John Howard, Alyssa Calabrese, Ferdinand Po, Nathan St. Onge and Abby Gillespie.
The all-ages show costs $5 and tickets can be purchased at zootownarts.org. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show runs from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Full Grown Band
(Sunday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 31)
A mix of rock, reggae, blues and jazz, Full Grown Band will perform at Draught Works on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. If you can’t catch them then, they play again for First Night on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 5-6 p.m. at the University Center Commons.
The seven-piece, horn-driven R&B outfit includes veterans of 1970s-era Lost Highway Band Paul Kelley (bass, vocals) and Phil Hamilton (sax), as well as Peter Walther (guitar, vocals), who, with Hamilton, founded the Moonlighters, who were popular in the '90s Missoula music scene. Roger Moquin (drums, vocals), Bob Athearn (keyboards), Deb Demmons (vocals) and Jordan Demander (trumpet) round out the group.
The band describes its recently released new album, recorded between December 2018 and February 2019, as “a rich stew of eight original songs and two cover songs intimately recorded by a group of longtime collaborators.”
The Draught Works show is free and the UC Commons concert is free with a First Night button.
Kung-Fu Movie Marathon at Roxy Theater
(Tuesday, Dec. 31)
Ring in the new year with a kick and a punch at the Roxy Theater’s Kung Fu Movie Marathon, featuring 12 hours of classic Kung Fu flicks. Films include The Brawl Busters, Sister Street Fighter, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, The Five (Deadly) Venoms, Enter the Dragon and Drunken Master. The event is part of First Night Missoula and includes free entry with a button.