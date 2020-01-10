Second Friday art openings at the ZACC
(Friday, Jan. 10)
The Zootown Arts Community Center will debut its new Youth Gallery with paintings by 14-year-old Ila Bell of the Sussex School, who won an award at the Western Montana Fair last summer. Over in the new main gallery, an established adult artist, Laura Blue Palmer, is debuting a duo show with her son. She and Jesse Lewis Sawaya, 9, collaborated on "Underwater Past and Present," which features marine imagery from varied time periods in their two respective styles. The openings run from 5-8 p.m.
Ballet Beyond Borders
(Friday-Sunday, Jan. 10-12)
The festival of dance and diplomacy wraps up this weekend, with performances by competitors from around the world on Friday, and a diplomacy conference and gala finale on Saturday, all on the University of Montana campus. See the featured article in this week's issue or head to rmbt.org/bbb.
'Labyrinth'
(Saturday, Jan. 11)
The Roxy Theater is screening the Jim Henson classic for its "Movie Cult" and "Roxy Jr." series. See David Bowie at his freaky-deaky best in the PG-rated fantasy story pitting Jennifer Connelly against puppet goblins.
Screening times are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and you can buy tickets in advance at theroxytheater.org.
Art and tea talk
(Monday, Jan. 13)
Andrew Rivera, a resident artist at the Clay Studio of Missoula, is giving an art talk and tea tasting. Rivera decorates the surfaces of his pottery with imagery related to his Mexican heritage. He'll talk about the work he's been making so far at the Clay Studio, and the pieces that he made for Lake Missoula.
It runs from 6:15-7 p.m. at Lake Missoula, 136 E. Broadway.
Drink and Draw with the Natural History Center
(Wednesday, Jan. 15)
The "Wassail" celebration continues at Western Cider with a "Drink and Draw" event. The drawing supplies are provided by the Zootown Arts Community Center, and the Montana Natural History Center is bringing "bird specimens, owl skeletons, bird feathers, wings, skulls and other intricate beauties of the wild" to make apple still life scenes for participants to draw. It runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the cidery, located at 501 N. California St.