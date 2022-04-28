Arts Missoula announces 2022 awards, ceremony date

The annual Arts and Culture Awards presentation will return in person on June 1 after a two-year break due the pandemic.

Arts Missoula’s annual Arts and Culture Awards honor individuals and organizations whose work in the arts and humanities have made a significant contribution to the community’s quality of life. The reception is set for Wednesday, June 1, at the DoubleTree Hotel from 4:30-6 p.m.

This year's Cultural Ambassador Award, honoring someone who has consistently supported the arts community and cultural diplomacy in numerous ways, is awarded to John Engen, Missoula’s longest serving mayor, and a strong advocate for arts and cultural expansion in Missoula’s community.

The Individual Artist Award, presented to someone who has shown exceptional achievement in their chosen craft, is awarded to Joy French, dancer, choreographer, and founder of Bare Bait Dance Company.

The Arts Educator, honoring an outstanding local educator who has devoted a career to teaching the arts, is awarded to Rob Tapper, professor of trombone and director of Jazz Studies at the University of Montana, and director of the Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival and Missoula’s All-City Jazz program.

The Business Support for the Arts, given to a business that has provided long-term support to Missoula’s artists and arts organizations, is awarded to the Logjam Foundation.

The Cultural Vision Award, honoring artistic programming, will be presented to Open Air, the artist-in-residency program operated by Western Montana Creative Initiatives.

In announcing the award winners, Arts Missoula Executive Director Tom Bensen said, “These awards recognize lifetime achievement in the arts. The outstanding individuals and organizations honored this year are prime examples of what makes Missoula an exceptional place to work and live.”

Tickets are $40 each or $320 for a table of eight, available online at artsmissoula.org, or by contacting Arts Missoula at 406-541-0860 or info@artsmissoula.org beginning April 25.

