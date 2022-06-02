Arts Missoula Awards return for in-person honors of creators, supporters

Arts Missoula held its awards for local creative contributions to the community on Wednesday night, the first time it’s been in person since 2019.

With several hundred people in attendance at the DoubleTree Hotel’s ballroom, the enthusiasm to be back was obvious, with so much applause that emcee and executive director Tom Bensen at one point asked people to wait until he’d finished reading a list of names.

While art talk can sometimes get a little heady, Board President John Calsbeek said that “when we come here to celebrate these awards, we're celebrating what makes Missoula authentic.”

Besides the honors themselves, Bensen was emceeing his last go-round before his retirement. Heather Adams, the founder of the Downtown Dance Collective and a choreographer/theatrical director, will assume the role.

Here are the 2022 awards:

Cultural Ambassador for the Arts

John Engen was recognized for his support for the arts as a lifelong Missoula resident and mayor since 2006.

“John truly believes in, supports and champions a strong and vibrant arts scene. He sees the arts and cultural organizations, not just as amenities and things that are nice to have in one's community, but they're essential,” Bensen said.

Engen’s contributions are too long to list here — they include efforts like the rainbow crosswalk at Pattee and Pine streets, the “Yellowstone” TV show location shoots, sitting on many boards, official support for projects, and working with individual numerous organizations.

Susan Hay Patrick nominated Engen. Reading from her letter, Bensen said, “As Missoula’s best-loved emcee and auctioneer, John has donated hundreds of hours over many years to serving in these roles for our local arts, cultural and nonprofit organizations. John Engen exemplifies the term cultural ambassador, enthusiastically championing the arts and culture of the hometown he leads and loves.”

In March, Engen announced that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Lucy Beighle accepted the award on his behalf, saying that he was in the hospital but set to be released the following morning.

She said he gave her two sets of unscripted talking points, with different items each time.

“The common theme to his talking points was gratitude," Beighle said. "That is what I can convey to you. And he has gratitude to Arts Missoula. He has gratitude to all of you, he has gratitude to the people who run the arts organizations in this town and have invited him to stand in front of your fantastic events and raise money and heckle people until they give, until it hurts. He has gratitude to this community that is able to support such a thriving arts community.”

Individual Artist

Joy French, executive director of Bare Bait Dance, received this honor, which goes to someone who has shown exceptional achievement in either music, visual arts, dance, film, theater or literature.

“Joy has made significant contributions to the Missoula community,” according to the nomination letter from Beverly Dupree. "Her work is defined by bold exploration and always includes a valuable source of content."

She’s grown her contemporary dance company from a residency at the Downtown Dance Collective into a nonprofit that this year began managing the Westside Theater. She’s executive director, in addition to choreographing evening-length shows of her own and producing work by company and visiting artists. She also teaches at the University of Montana.

French said that because she works in the “ephemeral world” of dance, she thinks often in terms of “we” and not “me.” She wanted to thank all of the other people who are involved, from dancers to technicians and designers.

“Live performance is really the vessel where dance thrives and we really missed it,” she said, adding that the audiences who’ve come back to their productions are “truly the last puzzle piece.”

Arts Educator

Rob Tapper is the director of the jazz program at the University of Montana, where he teaches trombone, coordinates ensembles large and small, and organizes the annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival.

He also leads All City Jazz, a nonprofit organization for area high-schoolers, plays with local jazz combos and the Missoula Symphony Orchestra, and organizes the Holiday Swing Jazz concerts.

Tapper thanked the many groups and local organizations he works with “for always being open” in taking part in the new projects he's spearheaded since moving to Missoula.

When he was growing up in Boston, Tapper said music camps and activities were important to him not only musically but in terms of friendship and character.

They can help shape young people’s values and work ethic, he said, “enhancing their leadership skills and understanding what that means, and the mentorship part of that process, and then also feeling what it feels like to get through something and do it really well. I'm glad I can help be a small part of providing young musicians in this community some of these opportunities and that sense of pride.”

Business Support for the Arts

This honor goes to the Logjam Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Logjam Presents, which runs the Top Hat, Wilma, KettleHouse Amphitheater and, in Bozeman, the Elm. Through the foundation, owners Nick and Robin Checota donate to myriad causes including arts.

They’ve also given money to the Roxy Theater Annex, the SPARK! Arts education initiative, the symphony, the Missoula Public Library’s art room and more.

They were nominated by Kia Liszak, executive director of the Zootown Arts Community Center, and Sienna Solberg, director of SPARK! Arts. Liszak credited Logjam with its help moving the ZACC into new headquarters downtown, both through direct donations, a capital campaign and help with the extensive renovations.

Accepting the award, Robin Checota said, “I believe that our rich arts culture comes from you all here in this room. And it has a lot to do with the arts organizations that are here.”

Artistic Vision

The Open AIR artist in residency program gained this honor, which goes toward “artistic and cultural programming.”

It was started four years ago by local artists Stoney Samsoe and Hadley Ferguson under their nonprofit, Western Montana Creative Initiatives. They partner with organizations and sites around the Missoula area (and farther in some cases) to send artists into stimulating environments where they have resources, inspiration and time to create work with an embedded sense of place. The list includes the Moon Randolph Homestead, Home ReSource, the University of Montana Flathead Lake Biological Station and more. In total, they’ve hosted almost a thousand artists and held over 60 events and 10 exhibitions for the public.

Samsoe, the executive director, had a scheduling conflict. Accepting on her behalf, board member Addie Palin said, it's "incredibly rewarding to be recognized three short years later by the Missoula arts community."

Other programs ahead

Bensen said that Arts Missoula will participate this year in the Arts & Economic Prosperity study from Americans for the Arts. The survey, last conducted in 2017, analyzes the contributions of nonprofit arts in more than 380 communities in all 50 states, with Missoula as the sole participant in Montana.

Arts Missoula is also helping launch a new BIPOC speaker series organized by local artist April Werle.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.