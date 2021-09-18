Arts Missoula launches grant program for individual artists

Arts Missoula, the city’s official arts agency, has launched a new artist grant program that will distribute up to $2,500 to individual artists.

They’re open to any type of visual or performing arts and any stage of the artist’s career. They plan to award three and hope to award more in the coming years, according to Tom Bensen, executive director.

“Arts Missoula is thrilled to be able to provide these funds for our local artists. The establishment of the Patron Fund and the annual grants distributed through it will help to ensure that artistic creativity and expression remain strong throughout Missoula," he said in a news release.

The applications for the Patron Fund grants are open now and the deadline to apply is Sunday, Nov. 14. They’ll be announced on Dec. 15 and awarded on Jan. 15.

Go to artsmissoula.org/grants to read the full list of requirements. Among other stipulations, artists must have been a Missoula County resident for at least a year. The funds can go toward supplies, equipment, services (such as studio or rental space), training (workshops) or other costs of producing or presenting work, and more.

In a news release, Monte Grisé, an Arts Missoula board member and arts education director in Missoula County Public Schools, said “We recognize that challenges artists face in sustaining a career in the arts. We also recognize the value that these artists bring to our community and culture. Arts Missoula grants are focused on community-building through the arts, providing financial assistance for individual artists living in Missoula County, whose creative work connects with and enriches our community.”

