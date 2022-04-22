Arts Missoula names Heather Adams as new executive director

Arts Missoula announced its new executive director on Friday.

Heather Adams, the founder and director of the nonprofit Downtown Dance Collective, will lead the city’s arts agency starting June 1.

She’s taking over for Tom Bensen, who’s retiring from the organization he’s led since 2004.

“I am looking forward to putting arts advocacy to work to enrich the lives of all Missoulians," she said in a news release.

The announcement cited her experience as an artist and administrator, running the DDC, which held dance, theater and musical performances, classes and workshops. The organization, which won an award from Arts Missoula back in 2015 for supporting the arts, lost its studio space on West Main Street in early 2020 when the property was sold.

In addition to the DDC, Adams’ long career has included teaching with SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning, which brings arts education into Missoula K-12 schools, and she has performed, choreographed and directed with the University of Montana and Missoula Children’s Theatre and groups outside of Missoula.

John Calsbeek, the board president, lauded the experience she brings during a time of quick development.

“In hiring Heather as the next executive director, Arts Missoula is beginning a new phase and I am excited for the organization’s potential," Calsbeek said. "It is crucial that the arts sector in Missoula keeps pace with the rapid rate of commercial growth we are seeing. Heather is committed to the arts and to Missoula, and I am eager for Heather’s creative leadership and vision to guide Arts Missoula forward."

Bensen will stay on through June 30 for a transition.

Among its activities, Arts Missoula administers the SPARK! Program, a Kennedy Center Initiative and community-wide partnership; handles Missoula’s sister-city relationships with Palmerston-North, New Zealand and Neckargemünd, Germany; produces a First Friday gallery guide and events newsletters, and has acted as fiscal sponsor for organizations like the annual Montana Book Festival.

