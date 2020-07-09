Arts Missoula recognizes award recipients, kicks off video series

Hay Patrick also nominated Blackfoot Communications.

Cultural Vision Award

The award for cultural vision goes to the Zootown Arts Community Center this year and honors “an organization, group or individual who has developed a special project or program that demonstrates unique cultural or artistic vision.”

In 2019, the ZACC launched a capital campaign that raised more than $3 million (they're just $300,000 from their final goal of $3.5 million) and opened at a new larger and more versatile location downtown.

“The vision of a community arts center and where it was and how it was rolling along there on the Northside and then the vision of moving downtown and pulling it off … is really impressive,” Bensen said.

ZACC Executive Director Kia Liszak said the nonprofit’s move to Main Street has allowed them a further reach into the community.

One of the best things about moving downtown and being in the new building, so many people in Missoula have gotten to see the work we do that never got to see it in the smaller space on the Northside,” she said.