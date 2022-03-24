Arts Missoula seeks nominations for annual awards

Arts Missoula is excited to announce the return of the Arts and Culture Awards Program this spring, after a two-year absence due to COVID. Established in 1999, these awards demonstrate the importance of the arts as they relate to Missoula’s quality of life by honoring those who have made significant contributions to the arts community. Individuals and businesses may be nominated in five separate categories: Cultural Ambassador, Individual Artist, Arts Educator, Business Support for the Arts, and Cultural Vision.

The Cultural Ambassador award is presented to an individual or couple who have supported Missoula’s arts community or helped to advance global cultural diplomacy through volunteer, administrative, philanthropic, professional or legislative efforts. The Individual Artist award is presented to an artist who has shown exceptional achievement in music, visual art, dance, film/video, theater or performance art. The Arts Educator category honors an outstanding educator (kindergarten through the university level) who has devoted a career to teaching the arts. The Business Support for the Arts award is given to a business that has provided long-term support to Missoula arts and cultural organizations. The Cultural Vision award recognizes an organization, group or individual that has developed a special project or program demonstrating unique artistic vision.

To make a nomination in one of the above categories, complete the form at artsmissoula.org by Friday, April 15.

The Arts & Culture Award winners will be honored at a reception scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, at 4:30 p.m. at Missoula’s Doubletree Hotel. Tickets to attend the event and further details will be available online after April 15. For more information, visit artsmissoula.org.

