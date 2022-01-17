Arts Missoula's longtime executive director to retire in June

After 18 years, Tom Bensen is planning to retire from his post as executive director of Arts Missoula, the nonprofit local arts agency.

“Missoula is a wonderful place to be working in the arts,” he said, citing the volume of energy, creativity and support for the arts.

Bensen said he’s reached the right time of his life, and actually postponed it due to the pandemic.

“It was not a good idea to disrupt the organization during that,” he said.

He’ll step down in June, after his replacement has been hired and they have a monthlong transition.

“Tom served the Missoula community with strong leadership and enthusiasm,” Board President John Calsbeek wrote in a statement.

“We will miss his thoughtful and steady leadership, but trust he will continue to be active and engaged with the community,” he wrote.

'Bowled over'

Bensen’s path to Arts Missoula actually began with First Night Missoula, the annual New Year’s Eve celebration that just marked its 25th year.

He recalls attending the first one and having an experience that ended up shaping his professional career.

“I was completely bowled over by the energy and enthusiasm for the arts in this community, and I hadn’t really seen that before,” he said.

He became involved with First Night, then a separate nonprofit, and worked his way up to the director’s post. Feeling ready for a change professionally, he was hired by Arts Missoula, then known as the Missoula Cultural Council, in 2004. The two organizations eventually merged, since First Night didn’t seem viable as a standalone entity.

Its most public-facing activities are public events like GermanFest or New Zealand Day, both related to sister-city relationships, but behind the scenes its work has broadened widely over the years.

Its mission statement now is “connecting art and culture through education, advocacy and community.”

Many groups have reached out to Arts Missoula over the years to work as partners, and “as a result, the organization has grown, along with the city growing,” Bensen said.

They helped launch SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning, a program that grew out of a Kennedy Center Any Given Child initiative that brings artists into Missoula County Public Schools.

“The SPARK! initiative is a really unique collective impact program that involves a whole lot of different organizations, entities, people, artists, teachers, administrators, and that's been a real thrilling thing to be a part of from the beginning,” he said.

It now acts as administrator of the public art program, an area where he sees “potential for growth.”

Through an incubator program, Arts Missoula also acts as a fiscal sponsor for fledgling projects until they were able to apply for their own 501(c)3 status. Current examples include the Montana Book Festival, the Montana Area Music Association and All City Jazz.

Bensen is also proud of the nonprofit’s international cultural programs. Udo Fluck, a longtime University of Montana professor, came on board as their director of global and cultural affairs. He brings their programs directly into the schools, and to the public through the World View Film Series, which hosts free screenings at the Roxy Theater.

“It’s very easy to be Missoula-centric. This forces us to look beyond Missoula to see what else is going on in the big wide world. And there’s a lot that we can learn from other cultures,” he said.

Arts Missoula also maintains the city’s two sister-city partnerships with Neckargemund, Germany, and Palmerston North, New Zealand; those include cultural exchanges. During one trip to New Zealand, a Blackfeet artist, Willow Kipp, created a mural there and there are plans to bring a Maori artist here to do the same.

Among the less-glamorous but important functions involve “herding cats and collecting data.”

They helped facilitate Missoula’s participation in a study, “Arts and Economic Prosperity,” from Americans for the Arts, that quantifies the economic impact of nonprofit arts and culture industry in communities around the U.S. The studies, which should begin again soon, have helped provide data to show the importance of the myriad artists and arts organizations on the local economy.

“I'm really proud to see where Missoula stands in terms of other communities. It's remarkable how much the arts contribute to our local economy,” he said.

This year, Arts Missoula started a Patron Fund that dispersed a round of three $2,500 grants to Missoula artists with no strings attached.

The job opening will be posted sometime this month. Interviews start in March, and the executive director will start in April. Then Bensen will stay on for another month to show them the ropes.

After the transition, he’s “not going anywhere quiet yet.” He’s also looking forward to volunteer work outside of the arts world.

“I haven’t really been able to volunteer my time for nonprofits that aren’t focused on the arts,” he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.