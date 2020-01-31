Related to this story

ZACC to premiere new original hip-hop musical
Arts & Theatre

A 2,000-year-old, half-space god rapper, a character named Justin Beeverz, a purple-horned demon called Steve and DJ Ashton Kutcher are set to take the stage at the Zootown Arts Community Center for the production of “A Night with Rusty Cleaverz (and Friends).”