Opening

‘You Hurt My Feelings’

Sure her novels haven’t sold as well as they should have, but at least her husband is honest and supportive, right? Well at least he’s supportive, anyway. Rated R. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies and David Cross star in this movie about the little white lies we tell the people we love. Opening Friday, May 26.

‘BlackBerry’

A pair of geeks have the brilliant idea of creating a handheld device that adds email functionality to a cell phone. Now all they need is a shady investor to make their dreams come true. Wonder where they can find someone like that in Silicon Valley? Rated R. Stars Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson and an unrecognizable Glenn Howerton. Between this, “Air” and “Tetris” it’s looking like Hollywood has moved on from origin stories about superheroes to origin stories about everyday stuff. Opening May 26.

Continuing

‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret’

Dear God, thank you for this adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling coming-of-age tale. Thank you for your divine providence in bringing an all-star cast to this story of a young girl on the edge of puberty struggling to fit in after moving to a new town. Rated PG-13. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. Amen.

‘Master Gardener’

When his wealthy dowager employer asks him to take on her troubled grand-niece as a new apprentice, this meticulous horticulturist finds that he can’t keep his dark secrets from emerging from the ground like a bed of beautiful flowers. Rated R. Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell star in Paul Schrader’s newest film.

‘The Eight Mountains’

A man reunites with his childhood friend in the Italian Alps after the death of his estranged father. There he discovers that his dad left him a collapsed shelter, high on a mountain, that is in serious need of repair. That’s pretty good. All my dad ever gave to me was an anxiety disorder. Not Rated. Stars Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi and Filippo Timi.

Special screenings

‘Robot Jox’ (1989)

All year long, Trash Vault has been showing the weirdest and wildest sequels in cult movie history. But then the Roxy decided to do “Big Robots” as the theme for May, which gives us the perfect excuse to show a Stuart Gordon movie. Giant robots beat the gears out of each other in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Not Rated. Stars Gary Graham, Anne-Marie Johnson and Jeffrey Combs. Playing Friday, May 26.

‘M3gan’ (2023)

She’s a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll programmed to be a child’s best friend and a parent’s greatest ally. With all of that technical know-how and coding inside her robot brain, you’d think her creator would be able to prevent her from going kill crazy. Rated PG-13. Stars Allison Williams, Jenna Davis and Amie Donald. Playing Saturday, May 27.

‘The Joy Luck Club’ (1993)

In a series of vignettes that span generations and continents, this adaptation of Amy Tan’s bestselling novel explores the cultural conflict and turbulent relationships between four first-generation Chinese-American women. Rated R. Stars Ming-Na Wen, Lauren Tom and Tsai Chin. Playing Sunday, May 28, as part of Roxy Book Club.

Met Opera Live: 'Don Giovanni'

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet to the big screen. This month the Tony Award-winning director of "A View from the Bridge" and "West Side Story" debuts a new take on Mozart’s tragic comedy. Playing Tuesday, May 30.

‘Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla’ (1974)

Up from the depths, 30 stories high, breathing fire, his head in the sky! Godzilla’s evil robot doppelganger, who would go on to harass the King of the Monsters for nearly 40 years, first reared its head in this grade-A Monster Mash. Invading aliens build a robot to lay waste to the world. Not Rated. Also stars Anguirus and King Caesar. Playing Wednesday, May 31.

QueerWest Film Fest shorts preview

Montana’s first ever LGBTQ+ film festival kicks off with a look at the short films from around the country that explore the intersections of queer people in the American West. A House of Mysteries Drag Show follows the screening Thursday, June 1.