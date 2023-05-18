Opening

‘Saving for the Day’

After an old man gives him a locked chest full of treasure, a penny-pinching hermit embarks on a series of adventures to track down the key. That sounds hard enough as it is, but things get more complicated when he realizes each adventure is its own genre. This made-in-Montana film explores the lengths we go for fulfillment. Not Rated. Stars Andy Shirtliff, Lindsey Zachariasen and Jeff Medley. Opens Friday, May 19, with a Q&A with writer-director John D. Nilles and the cast and crew.

‘Master Gardener’

When his wealthy dowager employer asks him to take on her troubled grand-niece as a new apprentice, this meticulous horticulturist finds that he can’t keep his dark secrets from emerging from the ground like a bed of beautiful flowers. Rated R. Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell star in Paul Schrader’s newest film. Opens Friday, May 19.

‘The Eight Mountains’

A man reunites with his childhood friend in the Italian Alps after the death of his estranged father. There he discovers that his dad left him a collapsed shelter, high on a mountain, that is in serious need of repair. That’s pretty good. All my dad ever gave to me was an anxiety disorder. Not Rated. Stars Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi and Filippo Timi. Opening Friday, May 19.

Continuing

‘Sisu’

There is no direct translation for the Finnish word "sisu," which roughly translates to “a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds.” I’m guessing the Nazis retreating across Finland are about to learn its meaning first hand when they come up against a one-man sisu death squad hellbent on killing every single one of them. Good for him. Rated R. Stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie and Jack Doohan.

‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret’

Dear God, thank you for this adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling coming-of-age tale. Thank you for your divine providence in bringing an all-star cast to this story of a young girl on the edge of puberty struggling to fit in after moving to a new town. Rated PG-13. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. Amen.

Special screenings

'Blade' double feature

Some bloodsuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill. A decade before the MCU changed cinema forever, Marvel had its first blockbuster hit with the Daywalker, a slick and deadly slayer who has all of the strengths of a vampire, but none of their weaknesses. Then, a few years later, Guillermo del Toro took control of the franchise, where Blade has to team up with an elite squad of his enemies to overcome a new threat to humans and vampires alike. It’s more fun than you can shake a stake at! Rated R. Stars Wesley Snipes and Kris Kristofferson. Playing Friday, May 19, as part of "Inferno of Danger."

Met Opera: Don Giovanni

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, to the big screen. This week, take a trip to the Met where Tony Award-winner Ivo van Hove takes a spin at Mozart’s tragic comedy. Playing Saturday, May 20.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

He told you he’d be back. A murderous robot made of liquid metal travels back in time to kill the teenage boy who will one day grow up to save the world. I wish instead he’d travel back to prevent every single sequel after this from being made. Rated R. Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick. Playing Saturday, May 20.

‘Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra Dance Theatre’ (2020)

A group of young Aboriginal brothers turn their dance group into one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies. Through their eyes, this documentary explores the loss and reclaiming of culture, the burden of intergenerational trauma, and the power of art to make social change. Not Rated. Directed by Wayne Blair and Nel Minchin. Playing Sunday, May 21, as part of "Just Dance."

‘Monsoon Wedding’ (2001)

Cultures and families collide in this hilarious and chaotic melodrama. The only daughter of an upper-middle-class Indian family prepares for her wedding. The problem is she’s never met her husband-to-be. That, and she’s having an affair with a married television host. Seems like that might be an issue. Rated R. Stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey and Shefali Shetty. Playing Monday, May 22, on 35mm as part of “Cinema Abroad.”

‘The Iron Giant’ (1999)

A young boy with a goofy name befriends an enormous alien robot who crash-lands in his backyard. Now he must defend his new pal from a paranoid U.S. government agent who is determined to destroy the giant at all costs. Is anyone else wondering why the giant sounds exactly like Groot? Rated PG. Stars the voice talents of Vin Diesel, Jennifer Aniston and Harry Connick, Jr. Playing Wednesday, May 24, as part of — you guessed it — our series “Big Robots.”