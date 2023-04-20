This week sees the 46th annual International Wildlife Film Festival return to the Roxy Theater. With over 60 different films playing, there’s going to be something for everyone. Here is a handpicked list of some of the best films from this year’s IWFF. Visit wildlifefilms.org for up-to-date information, ticketing and a full schedule of films and events.

‘Kangaroo Valley’

Hollywood is full of coming-of-age stories, but how many of them are about kangaroos? Follow the first year in the life of a young joey in the untouched beauty of Australia. Playing Saturday, April 22, at 2:45 p.m., and Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m.

‘Exposure’

As the polar ice cap melts, reaching the North Pole has become increasingly dangerous. Yet an unlikely expedition of women, including a mirthful Muslim chaplain, a shy French scientist, and a defiant Qatari princess, have set an audacious goal of skiing to the pole. Playing Saturday, April 22, at 5 p.m. and Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. in the Roxy Annex.

‘The Loco-Motion Picture’

Over billions of years, evolution has created many ways for living beings to move from one place to another. Explore the many different types of locomotion — all the specific squirms, squiggles, wiggles and slides in the animal kingdom. Playing Saturday, April 22, at 12:45 p.m.

‘Earthbound: Nzambi Matte’

Amidst a catastrophic plastic waste crisis in her hometown of Nairobi, Nzambi Matee risks everything to pioneer revolutionary technology that transforms plastic waste into sustainable paving bricks. Playing Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, April 26, at 8:15 p.m.

‘Biocêntricos’

How would you reinvent the world around you using nature as a model? Biologist Janine Benyus travels to different corners of the world, revealing the birth and principles that guide the discipline of biomimicry — the methods of technological innovation inspired by the natural world. Playing Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 25, at 5:15 p.m.

‘Secrets of the Elephants: Desert & Rainforest’

Travel the world — from the savannas of Africa to the urban landscapes of Asia — to discover the strategic thinking, complex emotions and sophisticated language of elephants. Playing Sunday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.

‘The Giant Bears of Alaska’

The world’s largest brown bears struggle to adapt to a changing environment. With climate change disrupting the abundance and diversity of wild salmon, the Alaskan giants face a threat to their very existence. Playing Sunday, April 23, at 12:30 p.m. in a double feature with the "Fatal Attractants," a film made by Alberton middle schoolers.

‘Wild Hope: The Beautiful Undammed’

Ten years after the largest dam removal in history, scientists on the Elwha River in Washington are chronicling an inspiring story of ecological rebirth. Recovering salmon populations are transferring critical nutrients from the ocean into the forests along the Elwha’s banks, enriching the entire ecosystem. Playing Sunday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m.

‘Remembering Sudan: The Last Male Northern White Rhino’

This is not just the story of the death of a rhino. This is the story of the death of a species. Zacharia Mutai, the rhinoceros caregiver at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, experiences the death of Sudan, the last of his species. Playing Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m., followed by an in-person talk with Mutai himself.

‘Rooted: A Hard Nut To Crack’

In the dark recesses of the Peruvian rainforest stands a titanic Brazil nut tree. For it to reproduce, this awe-inspiring pillar of strength relies on a series of intricate relationships with animals and insects found only in the wild. Playing Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m.

‘Covenant of the Salmon People’

Follow the Nez Perce Tribe as they fight to uphold their ancient relationship with salmon as dams and climate change threaten one of the cornerstones of their culture. Playing Monday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m.

‘Lion: The Rise And Fall of the Marsh Pride’

They are the most famous lions in the world. Documented over the last 30 years by broadcasters around the world, the lions’ battle for survival in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Reserve comes to live in a one-of-a-kind documentary. Playing Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m.

‘Wild Life’

The Oscar-winning filmmakers behind "Free Solo" present the story of conservationist, adventurer and entrepreneur Kristine Tompkins. After founding global outdoor and fashion clothing brands, Kristine and her husband abandon their corporate lives for a profound adventure in the wilderness of Chile. Playing Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. and Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m.

‘Path of the Panther’

In the southern Everglades, biologists, photographers, veterinarians and ranchers come together to track and protect the endangered Florida panther. Enter the marshland in this moving documentary. Playing Wednesday, April 26, at 5:15 p.m.