Opening

'Inside'

A high-end art thief finds himself trapped inside a New York penthouse after a heist goes bad. The good news is that now he’ll have plenty of time to admire all the fancy paintings he was supposed to steal. The bad news is the penthouse is without food, without water and without exits. Not Rated. Features Willem Dafoe, a tank full of exotic fish and Gene Bervoets.

Continuing

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The winner of seven Oscars including Best Picture (and the Roxy’s biggest box office draw of all time) is back! Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh fights to overcome the IRS, generational conflict and a threat to existence itself by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. The hoops we make small business owners jump through are getting out of control. Rated R. Also features 2023 Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

'Cocaine Bear'

Star-crossed lovers reunite under the growing shadow of a Nazi invasion in this tense political thriller. Just kidding, it’s about a bear that does cocaine. Rated R. Stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and a bear that does cocaine. What more do you need to know?

'The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin)'

An impoverished 9-year-old girl gets her first glimpse of a happy life when she spends the summer with distant relations on a farm in southern Ireland. The highest grossing Irish-language film of all time reminds us that sometimes the grass actually is greener on the other side. Rated PG-13.

Special screenings

'Brooklyn 45' (2023)

Five military veterans, best friends since childhood, meet up to talk about their shared trauma. But when their metaphoric ghosts become all too literal, the group must face their past to ensure their future. Writer and director Ted Geoghegan will be in attendance to introduce the film at Late Night Oddities Friday, March 17.

Met Opera Live: 'Lohengrin'

Stage on Screen presents the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, projected on the big screen. This month Wagner’s epic about the Knight of the Swan returns to the Met after a 17-year absence. Playing Tuesday, March 18.

'The Secret of Kells' (2009)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special matinee of an animated classic. A bookish young man spends his time secretly apprenticing at the local monastery, much to the chagrin of his uncle. Well, at least there isn’t a wave of pillaging Vikings on their way to bust stuff up. Oh wait, there is? Can’t the Irish ever catch a break? Not Rated. Stars the voice talents of Brendan Gleeson and Christen Mooney. Playing Saturday, March 18.

'Once' (2007)

A vacuum cleaner repairman meets a flower seller only to discover that they share a love of making music. Now working as a duo, the pair find the songs they compose reflect the story of their blossoming love. John Carney – the greatest director of musicals of his generation – explores the magic and music of falling head over heels. Rated R. Stars Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. Playing Saturday, March 18.

'Suspiria' (2018)

God bless Luca Guadagnio. One year after "Call Me by Your Name" made him a critical and commercial darling, the Italian director took the blank check he was given for his next film and decided to jump the guardrail. The result is a beautiful, bloodsoaked and strangely poignant remake of Dario Argento’s horror classic of the same name. A young dancer joins a world-renowned dance company only to discover that when they tell you to “break a leg” you’re not able to resist. Rated R. Stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton again. Playing Sunday, March 19 as part of Just Dance.

'Being Thunder' (2021)

Sometimes the most radical thing you can do is be yourself. A two-spirit genderqueer teenager performs in dance competitions at powwows across New England, despite tribal leaders knocking off points and disqualifying them outright due to their gender presentation. Not Rated. Directed by Stéphanie Lamorré. A Q&A with the Montana Two Spirit Society follows the screening at Out at the Roxy Monday, March 20.

National Theatre Live: 'The Crucible'

Stage on Screen presents the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, projected on the big screen. This month Arthur Miller’s witch hunt opens up a parable about power’s corrupting influence. Playing Tuesday, March 21.

'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Everyone said she had a bright future ahead of her until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her medical school studies. Now she leads a double life, working at a coffee shop during the day and spending her nights making sure what happened to her doesn’t happen to anyone else. Rated R. Stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Laverne Cox. Playing Wednesday, March 22 as part of Women Directing.

'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Not the baffling live-action Scarlett Johansson film, but the original anime masterpiece that launched a generation of fanatics, devotees and imitators. It’s the year 2029, and the barriers of the world have been broken down thanks to cybernetics. Now a group of cybernetically enhanced cops are called in to investigate the notorious hacker known as The Puppetmaster who is taking control of peoples’ brains. Rated R. Stars the voice talents of Atsuko Tanaka and Akio Otsuka. Playing Thursday, March 23 as part of Persistence of Vision.