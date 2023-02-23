'Opening'

'Cocaine Bear'

Star-crossed lovers reunite under the growing shadow of a Nazi invasion in this tense political thriller. Just kidding, it’s about a bear that does cocaine. Stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and a bear that does cocaine. What more do you need to know? Opening Friday, Feb. 24.

'Emily'

On her deathbed, Emily Brontë flashes back to the doomed romance that would inspire her masterpiece “Wuthering Heights.” I guess she’s thinking about the time she sprained her ankle and decided to live at her neighbor’s house for two months. Stars Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead and Adrian Dunbar. Opening Friday, Feb. 24.

Continuing

'Living'

Based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” (which was itself based on a Tolstoy novella), this drama follows a bureaucrat who – following a terminal diagnosis – decides the best way to spend his life savings is by purchasing a gallon of sleeping pills and taking a trip to the coast to check out on his own terms. But when he arrives he meets a novelist drowning in insomnia. What are the odds? Stars Bill Nighy in an Oscar-nominated performance, Aimee Lou Wood and Tom Burke. Now Playing.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

The auteur behind “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” returns, just in time for awards season, with this black comedy about two lifelong pals who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their friendship. What did he do, give him the finger? Stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Jenny the miniature donkey. Now Playing.

Oscar-Nominated Shorts

The 2023 Academy Award-nominated shorts showcase the best in bite-sized films. This year features diverse and exciting new voices from around the globe. See them before they go for the gold next month in one of three exciting blocks: live action, animated and documentary. Now Playing.

Special screenings

'Sunrise' (1927)

F.W. Murnau’s silent masterpiece truly pushed the boundaries of pre-sound filmmaking with its haunting visions of romance, jealousy and murder. Featuring live accompaniment by the one and only Travis Yost. Stars Janet Gaynor, who won the first ever Academy Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for this film, and George O’Brien who, obviously, did not. Playing Thursday, Feb. 23.

'Troll 2' (1990)

Generations of film critics have called this the best worst movie of all time, and, honestly, who’s going to argue with that? A typical American family takes a vacation to the small town of Nilbog, where they discover a clan of murderous vegetarian goblins who transmogrify their unsuspecting prey into plants before consuming them. Stars a dentist who never acted again, several Italian children in monster suits and that one guy from the meme we all love. Playing Friday, Feb. 24, as part of Trash Vault.

'The Big Sick' (2017)

With his family pressuring him to get married, an up-and-coming stand-up comedian finally meets the girl of his dreams, right before she falls into a coma. I feel like he’s going to be able to write a tight five minutes about this. Based on Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon’s true story. Also stars Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. Playing Saturday, Feb. 25.

'National Theatre Live: The Seagull'

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, to the big screen. Emilia Clark makes her West End debut in this updated take on Anton Chekhov’s classic tale of love and loneliness. I hope this update means they’re including dragons. I feel like most Chekhov plays could use at least one dragon. Playing Tuesday, Feb 28.

'The Piano' (1993)

Director Jane Campion made a big splash with this erotic drama about a mute New Zealand woman and her young daughter traveling to start new lives with the frontiersman she’s been sold to. He’s played by Sam Neill, so things could be a lot worse, I suppose. Also stars Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin who both won Oscars for their respective roles. Playing Wednesday, March 1, as the kickoff to March’s Women Directing series.