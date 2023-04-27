Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

‘Beau is Afraid’

From the director of "Hereditary" and "Midsommar" comes the most divisive film of the year. A paranoid man undertakes a surreal and epic odyssey to get home to his mother. Is it brilliant? Is it arthouse nonsense? See for yourself. Rated R. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane. Opening Friday, April 28.

‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret’

Dear God, thank you for this adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling coming-of-age tale. Thank you for your divine providence in bringing an all-star cast to this story of a young girl on the edge of puberty struggling to fit in after moving to a new town. Rated PG-13. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. Opening Friday, April 28. Amen.

‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’

A group of young environmental activists from around the country gather in [REDACTED] to carry out a dangerous mission to [REDACTED] a [REDACTED] by mixing equal parts [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] with industrial grade [REDACTED]. Rated R. Stars Ariela Barer, [REDACTED] and Lukas Gage. Opening Friday April 28.

‘Showing Up’

Lots of people are creative, sure. But how many of them can sustain that creativity while balancing the daily drama of their family and friends? A sculptor prepares for a new exhibition of her work, just as everything seems to go wrong in her life. Rated R. Stars Michelle Williams, Hong Chao and Judd Hirsch. Opening Friday, April 28.

Special screenings

Toxic Avenger Double Feature

Take a trip to Tromaville with the first ever Trash Vault Creature Double Feature. See the Toxic Avenger — the first superhero from the state of New Jersey — in two back-to-back films. First see the origin of the monster hero in "The Toxic Avenger." Next, Toxie has to travel to Japan to learn the art of sumo in order to defeat the evil of Apocalypse, Inc in "The Toxic Avenger Part II." Playing Friday, April 28.

Met Opera Live: Champion

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond to the big screen. This month see Terence Blanchard’s new opera about a young boxer on his rise from obscurity to become the world champion. Playing Saturday, April 29.

‘Heat’ (1995)

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro shared the screen for the first time ever in this iconic crime thriller from Michael Mann. That is assuming, of course, you don’t count "The Godfather Part 2." A master criminal enters a cat and mouse game with a no-nonsense police detective on the mean streets of Los Angeles. Rated R. Also stars Val Kilmer, Diane Venora and Natalie Portman. Playing Saturday, April 29.

‘Persepolis’ (2007)

Marjane Satrapi’s graphic memoir comes to life in this powerful and heartbreaking animated tale. As a young girl, Satrapi finds an escape from the oppressive Iranian government in punk rock, Iron Maiden and ABBA. Sounds like my experience growing up in Deer Lodge. Rated R. Playing Sunday, April 30 on 35mm as part of Roxy Book Club.

National Theatre Live: Othello

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond to the big screen. Shakespeare's infamous green-eyed Moor of Venice comes to life in an extraordinary new production by Clint Dyer. Playing Tuesday, May 2.

'Pacific Rim' (2013)

When an army of monstrous titans crawl out of a portal beneath the Pacific Ocean to wage war on the armies of humanity, our only defense is an elite band of skyscraper-sized robots with incredibly silly names. Rated PG-13. Stars Cherno Alpha, Striker Eureka and Coyote Tango. Playing Wednesday, May 3 as part of the series "Big Robots." I’m still bummed we didn’t call this series "Roxy Sock’em Robots."

'Three Minutes: A Lengthening’ (2021)

Three minutes of footage, the only moving images left of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk before the Holocaust, reveal the very human stories impacted by the horrible tragedy. Not Rated. Directed by Biana Stigter. Playing Thursday, May 4, presented by Zootown Jews.