At the Roxy: Body horror, 'Women Talking' and 'Bard to the Bone'

Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

'Infinity Pool'

After a violent car accident, a vacationing couple is given an option by the authorities. Either they can be executed for their crime, or — if they have the money — they can be given the horrifying opportunity to watch themselves be executed instead. I know that’s confusing, but it starts making a lot more sense once you learn this is a sci-fi horror movie made by a Cronenberg. Featuring Alexander Skarsgård, unrelenting body terror and Mia Goth, who deserved so many more accolades for her performance in “Pearl.” Opening Friday, Jan. 27.

'Women Talking'

The women of an isolated religious sect uncover a horrendous system of abuse. Now the group together must decide if they are going to sit by and do nothing, flee the only home they’ve ever known or stay and fight back against generations of gendered oppression. Stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand. Opening Friday, Jan. 27.

Continuing

'Skinamarink'

Word of mouth propelled this indie sleeper to the top of every horror hound’s must-watch list. Two children wake up in the dead of night to discover they are forever trapped inside their parents’ home. This has to be a metaphor for the student debt crisis, right? Stars Jaime Hill, Lucas Paul and Ross Paul. Now Playing.

'The Whale'

Darren Aronofsky is back and he’s bringing Brendan Fraser back with him! Finally our long national nightmare is behind us. See everyone’s best friend star as a reclusive (and deathly overweight) teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Also stars Hong Chao, Sadie Sink and Gwyneth Paltrow’s fatsuit from Shallow Hal. Now Playing.

'When You Finish Saving the World'

You’ve spent your whole life helping people in need, and your son ends up as a vapid livestream celebrity. I guess it could be worse. All you can do now is pray he falls in love with a socially conscious classmate and hope for the best. Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard and Alisha Boe star in Jesse Eisenberg’s (yes really) directorial debut. Now Playing.

Special screenings

'Man with a Movie Camera' (1929)

Say what you want about the Soviet Union, but those nerds sure knew how to make a movie. Director Dziga Vertov records the day-to-day life of an urban Soviet city by inventing basically every editing technique known to cinema. Featuring a live improvised score by the one and only Travis Yost! Playing Thursday, Jan. 26.

'Waxwork II: Lost in Time (1992)'

After her stepfather is killed by a disembodied hand leftover from the previous film, Monika Schnarre now faces the electric chair for his murder. To prove her innocence, she and her boyfriend must use God’s Nintendo to hop through pastiches of classic horror cinema in a mad attempt to clear her name. Also stars Zach Galligan, Bruce Campbell, and Godzilla (as himself). Playing Friday, Jan. 27, as part of Trash Vault, the Roxy Theater’s celebration of exploitation.

'Night of the Hunter (1955)'

This genre-bending thriller inspired Robert Altman, Martin Scorsese, the Coen Brothers, and just about every crime movie of the last 70 years. But, let's be honest, even though it is expertly acted, directed, and scored, we're all just here for Robert Mitchum's knuckle tattoos. Also stars Lillian Gish and Shelley Winters. Playing Saturday, Jan. 28.

'West Side Story (1961)'

Bard to the Bone: Shakespeare Reimagined kicks off a month-long retrospective of movies adapted from the immortal plays you pretended to read in high school. Things start with an updated take on “Romeo and Juliet.” This classic and beloved movie musical positions the famed star-crossed lovers not between their warring families in fair Verona, but rather rival street gangs in unfair New York City. Playing Wednesday, Feb. 1.