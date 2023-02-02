Opening

'Carole King: Home Again – Live in Central Park'

It’s May of 1973. The Watergate hearings are making headlines, Secretariat wins the Kentucky Derby, and the iconic and influential singer-songwriter Carole King performs a free concert in the heart of New York City for an audience of 100,000. I know which of those I’d rather watch a documentary about. You know it’s going to be a good movie because it has two subtitles. Directed by George Scott. Opening Friday, Feb. 3.

Continuing

'Infinity Pool'

After a violent car accident, a vacationing couple is given an option by the authorities. Either they can be executed for their crime, or — if they have the money — they can be given the horrifying opportunity to watch themselves be executed instead. I know that’s confusing, but it starts making a lot more sense once you learn this is a sci-fi horror movie made by a Cronenberg. Featuring Alexander Skarsgård, unrelenting body terror and Mia Goth, who deserved so many more accolades for her performance in “Pearl.” Now Playing.

'The Whale'

Darren Aronofsky is back and he’s bringing Brendan Fraser back with him! Finally our long national nightmare is behind us. See everyone’s best friend star as a reclusive (and deathly overweight) teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Also stars Hong Chao, Sadie Sink and Gwyneth Paltrow’s fatsuit from "Shallow Hal." Now Playing.

'Women Talking'

The women of an isolated religious sect uncover a horrendous system of abuse. Now the group together must decide if they are going to sit by and do nothing, flee the only home they’ve ever known or stay and fight back against generations of gendered oppression. Stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand. Now Playing.

Special screenings

'Pretty Woman (1990)'

This timeless romantic comedy raked in enough cash to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time during its initial release. In our modern world — where these spots are dominated by superheroes, dinosaurs and more superheroes — it’s so heartwarming to see representation for movies about high-powered corporate raiders wooing sex workers. Stars Julia Roberts, Richard Gere and America’s sweetheart Héctor Elizondo. Playing Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5.

'Throne of Blood (1957)'

Director Akira Kurosawa (he who makes mad films) transports Shakespeare’s tragedy of Macbeth from the highlands of Scotland to the fog-enshrouded landscape of feudal Japan. See this groundbreaking cinematic fusion of Western drama and Noh theater in stunning 35mm, the way it was meant to be seen. Stars Toshiro Mifune, Isuzu Yamada, and Chieko Naniwa. Playing Sunday, Feb. 5.

'10 Things I Hate About You (1999)'

Being a teenager is so unfair. Not only do you have to put up with high school drama and unsightly acne, you’re also not allowed to date until your abrasive older sister finds a boyfriend! Guess it’s time to tame this shrew by playing Cupid. Stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Playing Wednesday, Feb. 8.

IWFF Presents

A presentation of short films all about connecting people and places in Montana, featuring a talkback with the filmmakers who bring these stories to light. Included are “Landscape of Hope: The Blackfoot Challenge Origin Story” and “Life in the Land.” Playing Thursday, Feb. 9.