Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

The smash hit of last year (and the Roxy’s biggest box office draw of all time) returns to the silver screen just in time to clean up at the Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh fights to overcome the IRS, generational conflict and a threat to existence itself by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. The hoops we make small business owners jump through are getting out of control. Also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, all of whom — Yeoh included — are up for Oscar gold. Re-opening Friday, March 3.

Continuing

'Cocaine Bear'

Star-crossed lovers reunite under the growing shadow of a Nazi invasion in this tense political thriller. Just kidding, it’s about a bear that does cocaine. Stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and a bear that does cocaine. What more do you need to know?

'Emily'

On her deathbed, Emily Brontë flashes back to the doomed romance that would inspire her masterpiece “Wuthering Heights.” I guess she’s thinking about the time she sprained her ankle and decided to live at her neighbor’s house for two months. Stars Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead and Adrian Dunbar.

'Living'

Based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” (which was itself based on a Tolstoy novella), this drama follows a bureaucrat who – following a terminal diagnosis – decides the best way to spend his life savings is by purchasing a gallon of sleeping pills and taking a trip to the coast to check out on his own terms. But when he arrives he meets a novelist drowning in insomnia. What are the odds? Stars Bill Nighy in an Oscar-nominated performance, Aimee Lou Wood and Tom Burke.

Oscar-nominated shorts

The 2023 Academy Award-nominated shorts showcase the best in bite-sized films. This year features diverse and exciting new voices from around the globe. See them before they go for the gold next month in one of three exciting blocks: live action, animated and documentary.

Special screenings

'RRR' (2022)

Brace yourself. Director S. S. Rajamouli takes two of the greatest anti-British freedom fighters from India’s past and presents a world where the two of them had an epic bromance. A true cinematic tour de force with one jaw-dropping scene after another, this film needs to be seen in a crowded theater. Returning for one night only Friday, March 3.

'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

She’s a twice divorced single mom with a broken heart, $17 in her bank account and a new job doing office work for a law firm. Who better to blow the whistle on a utility company's illegal dumping of carcinogenic water in a small town? Stars Julie Roberts, Albert Finney and Aaron Eckhart. Playing Saturday, March 4.

'Seven Beauties' (1974)

A small-time criminal’s dedication to his sisters goes further than he could possibly have imagined when he gets caught up in murdering pimps, deserting the Italian army and seducing the commandant of a German concentration camp. My brother barely even calls me! Features Giancarlo Giannini, Fernando Rey and direction from Lina Wertmüler who became the first woman to ever be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards for this genre-bending World War II film. Playing Sunday, March 5 as part of Cinema Abroad.

National Theatre Live: 'The Crucible'

Stage on Screen presents the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, projected on the big screen. This month Arthur Miller’s witch hunt opens up a parable about power’s corrupting influence. Playing Tuesday, March 7.

'Aftersun' (2022)

Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, a young woman reflects on the rare time spent with her idealist father. This heartbreaking film shows for free as part of the Reimagining Death series, funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. A discussion with Matt Strohl, Ph.D., follows. Playing Tuesday, March 7.

'The Woman King' (2022)

Just like death, taxes and our unending discussions about superhero fatigue, one of the great inevitabilities in life is when a beloved and groundbreaking film gets snubbed at the Academy Awards. The big movie shut out by the Oscars this year stars Viola Davis (who was nominated for basically every other major award) as the general of an all-female warrior unit protecting the West African kingdom of Dahomey. What a shame. A talkback presented by ATG Cognizant follows the film.

'The Hurt Locker' (2009)

Kathryn Bigelow – the genius behind the greatest vampire movie of all time – made history when her war thriller about the reckless leader of a military bomb disposal unit became the first film directed by a woman to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Stars Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty. Playing Wednesday, March 8.