Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

‘Sisu’

There is no direct translation for the Finnish word "sisu," which roughly translates to “a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds.” I’m guessing the Nazis retreating across Finland are about to learn its meaning first-hand when they come up against a one-man sisu death squad hellbent on killing every single one of them. Good for him. Rated R. Stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie and Jack Doohan. Opening Friday May 12.

Continuing

‘Polite Society’

Usually it’s a joyful event when you get an invite to your sister’s wedding. But for this martial artist, it is instead an invitation to pull off the most ambitious of wedding heists to save her sister from her impending nuptials. Meanwhile my own sister won’t even return my calls. Rated PG-13. Stars Ritu Arya, Priya Kansara and Nimra Bucha.

‘Beau is Afraid’

From the director of "Hereditary" and "Midsommar" comes the most divisive film of the year. A paranoid man undertakes a surreal and epic odyssey to get home to his mother. Is it brilliant? Is it arthouse nonsense? See for yourself. Regardless, make sure to call your mom after. Rated R. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane.

'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

Dear God, thank you for this adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling coming-of-age tale. Thank you for your divine providence in bringing an all-star cast to this story of a young girl on the edge of puberty struggling to fit in after moving to a new town. Rated PG-13. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. Amen.

Special screenings

‘Elemental: Reimagining our Relationship to Wildfire’

As fire seasons grow longer, more destructive and more deadly, it’s increasingly clear that our approach to reducing wildfire risk is failing. This documentary brings cutting-edge science and Indigenous knowledge to the table in the battle for our future. Directed by Trip Jennings. Playing Thursday, May 11. A Q&A follows the film.

‘Freaky Friday’ (2003)

Like, this totally overworked but popular teenage girl switches bodies with her lame mother and now has to do her job or whatever? It’s not like it’s hard. Anyone can write a movie blurb, Mom! Uh, wait. I meant to say daughter. My daughter, who had better not be messing up my reputation at school! Rated PG. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and that dreamboat Chad Michael Murray. Playing Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

‘Cassandro, the Exotico!’ (2018)

¡Aquí está la Lucha! After almost 30 years of thrilling wrestling audiences with his high-flying, cross-dressing style, the Liberace of Lucha Libre reflects back on his long career inside the squared circle. See this documentary before the big-budget biopic drops later this year. Not Rated. Directed by Marie Losier. Playing Monday, May 15, as part of Out at the Roxy. A Q&A with Margaret Murder, the reigning Montana Drag Wrestling Champion, follows the screening.

National Theatre Live: 'Othello'

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond to the big screen. Shakespeare's infamous green-eyed Moor of Venice comes to life in an extraordinary new production by Clint Dyer. Playing Tuesday, May 16.

‘Shin Ultraman’ (2023)

The mark on his chest is a meteor, and he beats down his enemies proudly with his jet. From the Land of Light, for the sake of us, here comes our hero. The team behind “Shin Godzilla” update Japan’s favorite champion of justice for a new generation. Not Rated. Stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Takumi Saitoh and Masami Nagasawa. Playing Wednesday, May 17, as part of "Big Robots." For the amount of hoops the Roxy had to jump through to get this film, you nerds had better turn out. Don’t make me send Red King after you.