Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

'Godland'

Tasked with traveling to Iceland to build a church, a Danish priest finds his quest constantly thwarted. Maybe the people who are already living there might be able to help. If only he took the time to learn to speak their language. Not Rated. Features Elliott Crosset Hove, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson and seven wet-plate photographs.

'The Lost King'

An amateur historian spits in the face of the academic establishment in her quest to find the earthly remains of Richard III, who died at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485. I knew that date off the top of my head. My history degree is finally paying off! Rated PG-13. Stars Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan and Shonagh Price.

Continuing

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The winner of seven Oscars including Best Picture (and the Roxy’s biggest box office draw of all time) is back! Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh fights to overcome the IRS, generational conflict and a threat to existence itself by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. The hoops we make small business owners jump through are getting out of control. Rated R. Also features 2023 Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

'A Good Person'

After her world crumbles following a highway accident, a young woman struggles to overcome opioid addiction and unresolved grief by forming an unlikely friendship with Morgan Freeman. Is there anything he can’t do? Rated R. Florence Pugh and Molly Shannon also star in Zach Braff’s first film since 2017.

Special screenings

'Safety Last!' (1923)

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of the most thrilling and iconic silent films of all time. Harold Lloyd stars as a hayseed, fresh off the turnip truck, who attempts to turn his rags into riches, but ends up hanging off the side of a skyscraper instead. Not Rated. Also stars Mildred Davis and Noah Young. Features a live musical accompaniment from the one and only Travis Yost. Playing Thursday, March 30.

'White Noise' (2022)

When a train containing hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio, sending a cloud of toxic death down on the people below, a college professor must flee his home with his family. Wow. It’s a good thing this is just a movie. A train full of poison derailing in Ohio. Could you even imagine how bad that would be if something like that actually happened? Rated R. Stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. Playing for free Thursday, March 30, as part of Reimagining Death.

'Leprechaun 2' (1994)

What’s that at the end of the rainbow? It’s not a pot of gold, it’s the Trash Vault! Inside we’ve got one of the wildest horror sequels of all time, and it’s directed by Timothée Chalamet’s uncle! When the eponymous leprechaun surfaces in Los Angeles, he decides that now is the time to settle down and kidnap a bride. Surprisingly, not everyone is happy about this. Rated R. Stars Warwick Davis, Sandy Baron and Charlie Heath. Paying Friday, March 31.

Met Opera Live: 'Falstaff'

Stage on Screen presents the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, projected on the big screen. This month Michael Volle plays Shakespeare’s famous knight in a battle with a trio of clever women. Playing Saturday, April 1.

'Adaptation' (2002)

Charlotte Macorn sat at her desk at the Roxy, wondering how she could possibly write a movie blurb that encapsulates the weirdness and wonder of Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze’s meta-textual masterpiece. She looked down at her messy desk and the dog-eared copy of Susan Orlean’s "The Orchid Thief." It’s just like translating an unadaptable book to the screen, she thought with a sigh. She stood, stretched, hopped on her magic horse and had all of her student loans forgiven while she flew into space. Rated R. Stars Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep and Nicolas Cage again. Playing Saturday, April 1.

'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

The ineffable longing of teenage melancholy and ennui sit center stage in Sofia Coppola’s directorial debut feature. The suicides of five sisters, stifled by the rules of their strict and overprotective parents, are told through the collective memory of a group of their classmates as they yearn to understand what happened. Rated R. Stars Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett and Kathleen Turner. Playing Wednesday, April 5.

'Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence' (2004)

What, did you think we were going to show the first "Ghost in the Shell" and skip the sequel? It’s 2032 and a cyborg detective investigates a bloody murder where the main suspect is the victim’s robot. Rated PG-13. The voice talents of Akio Otsuka, Atsuko Tanaka and Koichi Yamadera star in one of the few animated films to be presented in the main competition at Cannes. Playing Thursday, April 6, as part of Persistence of Vision.