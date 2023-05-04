Opening

‘Polite Society’

Usually it’s a joyful event when you get an invite to your sister’s wedding. But for this martial artist, it is instead an invitation to pull off the most ambitious of wedding heists to save her sister from her impending nuptials. Meanwhile my own sister won’t even return my calls. Rated PG-13. Stars Ritu Arya, Priya Kansara and Nimra Bucha. Opening Friday, May 5.

Continuing

‘Beau is Afraid’

From the director of "Hereditary" and "Midsommar" comes the most divisive film of the year. A paranoid man undertakes a surreal and epic odyssey to get home to his mother. Is it brilliant? Is it arthouse nonsense? See for yourself. Regardless, make sure to call your mom after. Rated R. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane.

‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret’

Dear God, thank you for this adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling coming-of-age tale. Thank you for your divine providence in bringing an all-star cast to this story of a young girl on the edge of puberty struggling to fit in after moving to a new town. Rated PG-13. Stars Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates. Amen.

‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’

A group of young environmental activists from around the country gather in [REDACTED] to carry out a dangerous mission to [REDACTED] a [REDACTED] by mixing equal parts [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] with industrial grade [REDACTED]. Rated R. Stars Ariela Barer, [REDACTED] and Lukas Gage.

‘Showing Up’

Lots of people are creative, sure. But how many of them can sustain that creativity while balancing the daily drama of their family and friends? A sculptor prepares for a new exhibition of her work, just as everything seems to go wrong in her life. Rated R. Stars Michelle Williams, Hong Chao and Judd Hirsch.

Special screenings

‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’ (2021)

Three minutes of footage, the only moving images left of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk, Poland, before the Holocaust, reveal the very human stories impacted by the horrible tragedy. Not Rated. Directed by Biana Stigter. Playing Thursday, May 4, presented by Zootown Jews.

‘Malum’

It’s the final night at a newly decommissioned police station, and one rookie cop signs up for the last shift in an attempt to uncover the secrets of her father’s death. Too bad a demonic cult is about to go full "Assault on Precinct 13" on her. Rated R. Stars Jessica Sula, Candice Coke and Caney Morrow. Playing Friday, May 5, as part of Late Night Oddities.

‘The Lego Movie’ (2014)

Everything is awesome in the bustling metropolis of Bricksburg until an ordinary Lego construction worker finds out that he’s more than just another brick in the wall. Rated PG. Stars the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Ferrell, who I believe is playing the same character he’ll be playing in the upcoming Barbie movie. Playing Saturday, May 6, as part of Roxy Jr.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

She sold her soul the day she put on her first pair of Jimmy Choo’s, and now this recent college grad with big dreams is starting a job at the prestigious Runway magazine. Too bad her boss is an infamously diabolical editor with some strong opinions on cerulean. Rated PG-13. Stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley “The Tucc” Tucci. Playing Saturday, May 6.

‘Mississippi Masala’ (1991)

Years after her Indian family is forced to flee their Ugandan home, a young woman finds herself working at a motel in Mississippi. There she falls head-over-heels in love with a carpet cleaner played by Denzel Washington. Which, yeah, I totally get. Rated R. Also stars Sarita Choudhury and Roshan Seth. Playing Sunday, May 7, as part of Essential Cinema.

‘Bride and Prejudice’ (2004)

In this adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel of almost the same name, a young Indian woman defies her family’s wishes of an arranged marriage by insisting she should marry for love. Then an American named Mr. Darcy shows up, and you know what happens from here. Rated PG-13. Stars Aishwarya Rai and Martin Henderson. Screening for free Monday, May 8 as part of Arts Missoula’s "Cultures in Love." We’ve sure got a lot of movies about Indian weddings this week, don’t we?

‘Battle of the Sexes’ (2017)

What’s better than defeating a noxious misogynist on the tennis court? How about doing it on television in front of an audience of millions? Rated R. Emma Stone and Steve Carrell star in this epic tale of the famed match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Playing Monday, May 8.

‘The Fabulous Filipino Brothers’ (2021)

A quartet of brothers in a working class suburb of Oakland engage with their heritage while balancing their own lives. Written by and starring Dante Basco and his actual brothers, this movie shows the complicated relationship between family, culture and shotgun weddings. Also stars Arianna Basco and Darion Basco, who will both be present for a Q&A following the film. Playing Tuesday, May 9.

‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ (1951)

Michael Rennie might be ill, but when he lands his spaceship in our nation’s capital, he’ll still be able to tell us where we stand. This classic science fiction tale shows us that the only way to defeat nuclear proliferation is through peace and tolerance. Not Rated. Also stars Gort, Patricia Neal and Hugh Marlowe. Playing Wednesday, May 10, as part of “Big Robots.”

‘Elemental: Reimagining our Relationship to Wildfire’

As fire seasons grow longer, more destructive and more deadly, it’s increasingly clear that our approach to reducing wildfire risk is failing. This documentary brings cutting-edge science and Indigenous knowledge to the table in the battle for our future. Directed by Trip Jennings. Playing Thursday, May 11. A Q&A follows the film.