'Suzume' (2023)

The sky is turning red and the planet itself is trembling. With Japan sitting on the brink of disaster, a young girl must race against time to close the mysterious doors that are spreading chaos across the land. I sure wish we had one of those here. Not Rated. Stars the voice talents of Nanoka Hara and Hokuta Matsumura.

Continuing

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Final week! The winner of seven Oscars including Best Picture (and the Roxy’s biggest box office draw of all time) is back! Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh fights to overcome the IRS, generational conflict and a threat to existence itself by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. The hoops we make small business owners jump through are getting out of control. Rated R. Also stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

'Air'

A team of executives battle against industry standards and common sense when they attempt to build a shoe brand around one NBA player, an untested rookie from South Carolina named Michael Jordan. Rated R. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Viola Davis star in this canonical prequel to "Space Jam."

'Paint'

The host of Vermont Public Access’s beloved painting show – who absolutely isn’t Bob Ross – has an artistic crisis when a new show steals his ratings. Maybe he’ll channel his rage into something creative. Maybe he’ll burn down his studio. Rated PG-13. Stars Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Henry and Paul Kosopod.

Special screenings

Met Opera Live: 'Der Rosenkavalier'

Stage on Screen presents the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, projected on the big screen. This month watch a dream cast perform Richard Strauss’s grand comedy about love and heartbreak. Playing Saturday, April 15.

'Matilda' (1996)

A bookish young girl from an abusive household discovers she has powerful psychic abilities that she uses to take her revenge against her tormentors when they dump pig’s blood on her during the prom. Wait a second. That’s "Carrie." Forget the prom stuff and keep everything else. Rated PG. Mara Wilson, Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman star in this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book. Playing Saturday, April 15, as part of Roxy Jr.

'Gattaca' (1997)

Eugenics runs wild in this sci-fi thriller about Ethan Hawke trying to become an astronaut despite being deemed genetically invalid by the government. He has a plan to sneak in anyway, but unfortunately he’s leaving behind hundreds of millions of incriminating cells every day. Rated PG-13. Also stars Uma Thurman and Jude Law. Playing Saturday, April 15.

'In the Heights' (2021)

Lights up on Washington Heights, up at the break of day. I wake up and I got this little punk I gotta chase away. Lin-Manuel Miranda (2018’s most famous person) gets away from the founding fathers to explore the kaleidoscope of dreams in a vibrant and tight-knit community in upper Manhattan. Rated PG-13. Also stars Jimmy Smits and Leslie Grace. Playing Sunday, April 16, as part of Just Dance.

'Shortbus' (2006)

John Cameron Mitchell, the non-binary raconteur behind the cult hit "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," followed up their groundbreaking musical with a wildly original comedy about a sex therapist in search of something she’s been looking for her whole life. Structurally, it’s not often you get a movie with so many climaxes. Not Rated, but no one under 17 will be admitted. Stars Sook-Yin Lee, Peter Stickles and Justin Vivian Bond. Playing Monday, April 17, as part of Out at the Roxy.

'I am Cuba (Soy Cuba)' (1964)

Made right after the 1959 Cuban Revolution, Soviet director Mikhail Kalatozov captures the suffering of the Cuban people under the iron fist of dictator Fulgencio Batista. Four vignettes expose the poverty, anger and joy of the island nation while mixing in some pretty serious Communist propaganda. Not Rated. Playing Tuesday, April 18, as part of Cinema Abroad.

'The Bling Ring' (2013)

A group of social media obsessed teenagers decide the easiest way to dress like their favorite celebrities is by breaking into their mansions and raiding their closets. Something tells me they’re all going to end up wearing orange prison jumpsuits instead. Rated R. Stars Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga and Paris Hilton as herself. Playing Wednesday, April 19, as part of Teenage Dreams: 3 Films by Sofia Coppola.

'Hot Rod' (2007)

Andy Samberg plays a wannabe stuntman who decides to jump 15 school buses on a motorcycle to win Ian McShane’s respect. But let’s be honest, we’re really here to see who would win in a fight, a taco or a grilled cheese sandwich. Rated PG-13. Also stars Bill Hader, Sissy Spacek and Danny McBride. Playing, you guessed it, Thursday, April 20.