Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

'Living'

Based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” (which was itself based on a Tolstoy novella), this drama follows a bureaucrat who – following a terminal diagnosis – decides the best way to spend his life savings is by purchasing a gallon of sleeping pills and taking a trip to the coast to check out on his own terms. But when he arrives he meets a novelist drowning in insomnia. What are the odds? Stars Bill Nighy in an Oscar-nominated performance, Aimee Lou Wood and Tom Burke.

Continuing

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Martin McDonagh returns, just in time for awards season, with this black comedy about two lifelong pals who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their friendship. Sounds like a real jerk maneuver. Why would you throw away your friendship like that, you coward? Stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon.

'The Whale'

Darren Aronofsky is back and he’s bringing Brendan Fraser back with him! Finally our long national nightmare is behind us. See everyone’s best friend star as a reclusive (and deathly overweight) teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Also stars Hong Chao, Sadie Sink and Gwyneth Paltrow’s fatsuit from "Shallow Hal." Now Playing.

'Women Talking'

The women of an isolated religious sect uncover a horrendous system of abuse. Now the group together must decide if they are going to sit by and do nothing, flee the only home they’ve ever known or stay and fight back against generations of gendered oppression. Stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand. Now Playing.

Special screenings

'Valentine' (2001)

This month join the Movie Mockers as they set their sights on one of the worst holiday horror films of all time. When a young man gets his dumb heart broken at a school dance, he decides to take his bloody revenge. Featuring Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, and one of the worst screenplays of all time. Playing Friday, Feb. 10.

'Hatching' (2022)

In this Finnish film, an overbearing mother demands her daughter succeed in gymnastics, but all her daughter wants is to hangout with the giant, mutated egg she found in the woods. Kids, am I right? Stars Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, and Jani Volanen. Playing Friday, Feb 10 as part of Late Night Oddities.

'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

You may have heard that there’s a sucker born every minute, but have you heard about the true-life exploits of the man who coined that phrase? Roxy Jr. presents the story of P.T. Barnum, his circus, and the mesmerizing spectacle they created. Stars angel-voiced hero Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. Playing Saturday, Feb. 11.

Kinetoscope International Film Festival

Celebrate the world of dance on screen with Bare Bait Dance. See Montana-made dance shorts, new selections from around the world, and a special encore presentation of the best films from the last 10 years. Playing Saturday Feb. 11 through Sunday Feb. 12. Visit theroxytheater.org for times on the three blocks.

'Moonstruck' (1987)

Cher won the Academy Award for her performance as a down-on-her-luck bookkeeper wrestling with her attraction to her fiance’s brother. I think this is ridiculous because Cher should just be given an Oscar every time she shows up in a movie. Yes, this includes “Zookeeper.” Also stars Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Olympia Dukakis. Playing Saturday, Feb. 11.

'Like Water for Chocolate' (1992)

Arts Missoula presents a free screening of Alfonso Arau’s romantic drama about a lovesick woman who finds she can infect her emotional state on whoever eats the food she prepares. Is this why I always cry when I eat calzones? Playing as part of Cultures in Love. Monday, Feb. 13.

'Chimes at Midnight' (1966)

Did you enjoy our Welles on Film series last year? Did you feel like something was missing? See the crowning achievement in Orson Welle’s extraordinary career (excluding “Transformers: The Movie,” of course). Welles plays Sir John Falstaff, the drunken but loyal friend of Henry V as he rumbles and bumbles his way through the events of several of Shakespeare’s plays. Also stars Keith Baxter, Jeanne Moreau and John Gielgud. Playing Wednesday, Feb. 13, as part of Essential Cinema.

'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Baz Luhrmann divided critics and audiences last year with his hyper-stylized exploration of Elvis Presley’s life. Imagine how people felt 30 years ago when he did the same to Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, and John Leguizamo, who may as well be played by a Muppet. Playing Valentine's Day.

'Forbidden Planet' (1956)

Leslie Nielsen – back when he was trying his darndest to be a dramatic actor – travels to outer space in this science-fiction riff on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Also stars Robby the Robot, Walter Pidgeon and Anne Francis, but you already knew that because of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Playing Wednesday, Feb. 15.

'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

Peter S. Beagle’s fantastical tale of adventure, magic, and music comes to life in this animated adaptation of his beloved novel. A young unicorn, the last of her kind, sets out on a quest to save unicorns from extinction and chew bubblegum, and it looks like she’s all out of bubblegum. Stars the voices of Mia Farrow, Jeff Bridges, and Angela Lansbury. Playing Thursday, Feb. 16, as part of Persistence of Vision.