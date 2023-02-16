Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Oscar-Nominated Shorts

The 2023 Academy Award-nominated shorts showcase the best in bite-sized films. This year features diverse and exciting new voices from around the globe. See them before they go for the gold next month in one of three exciting blocks: live action, animated and documentary. Opening Friday, Feb. 17.

Continuing

'Living'

Based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” (which was itself based on a Tolstoy novella), this drama follows a bureaucrat who – following a terminal diagnosis – decides the best way to spend his life savings is by purchasing a gallon of sleeping pills and taking a trip to the coast to check out on his own terms. But when he arrives he meets a novelist drowning in insomnia. What are the odds? Stars Bill Nighy in an Oscar-nominated performance, Aimee Lou Wood and Tom Burke. Now Playing.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

The auteur behind “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” returns, just in time for awards season, with this black comedy about two lifelong pals who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their friendship. What did he do, give him the finger? Stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Jenny the miniature donkey. Now Playing.

'The Whale'

Darren Aronofsky is back and he’s bringing Brendan Fraser back with him! Finally, our long national nightmare is behind us. See everyone’s best friend star as a reclusive (and deathly overweight) teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Also stars Hong Chao, Sadie Sink and Gwyneth Paltrow’s fatsuit from “Shallow Hal.” Now Playing.

'Women Talking'

The women of an isolated religious sect uncover a horrendous system of abuse. Now the group together must decide if they are going to sit by and do nothing, flee the only home they’ve ever known or stay and fight back against generations of gendered oppression. Stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Frances McDormand. Now Playing.

Special screenings

'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

Peter S. Beagle’s fantastical tale of adventure, magic, and music comes to life in this animated adaptation of his beloved novel. A young unicorn, the last of her kind, sets out on a quest to save unicorns from extinction and chew bubblegum, and it looks like she’s all out of bubblegum. Stars the voices of Mia Farrow, Jeff Bridges and Angela Lansbury. Playing Thursday, Feb. 16, as part of Persistence of Vision.

'Cliffhanger' (1993)

Inferno of Danger, the Roxy’s newest series, turns up the heat with the best and baddest action movies of all time. This month take a trip to the Colorado Rockies, where Sylvester Stallone and Renny Harlin show the only way to improve on “Die Hard” is to set it on the side of a mountain. Also features John Lithgow, Janine Turner and Rex Linn. Playing Friday, Feb. 17. Was there ever a sequel made? The way this one ends, I feel like there are a lot of unresolved threads left dangling.

'The Mummy Returns' (2001)

The legendary Bracelets of Anubis – thought destroyed centuries ago – reappear just as the titular Imhotep escapes once again from the land of the dead. Good thing Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are on hand to defeat the forces of evil/have amazing chemistry with each other. Also stars Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his motion picture debut. Would this movie make more or less money if they re-released it as “Black Adam Rises?” Playing Saturday, Feb. 18.

'White Nights' (1985)

An on-the-run ballet star, an aging prima ballerina and an expatriate tap dancer find they have more in common than just their mutual love of busting a move. Turns out they’re also interested in busting right through the Iron Curtain and straight out of imprisonment in Leningrad. Stars Mikhail Baryshnikov, Gregory Hines and Helen Mirren. Playing Sunday, Feb. 19, as part of Just Dance.

'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' (2001)

How did some slip of an East Berlin girly-boy become an internationally ignored song stylist out-grossing monster truck shows in Wichita? Practice, practice, practice. And at least one botched surgery. Nonbinary raconteur John Cameron Mitchell wrote, directed and stars in this punk rock musical about men, women and the people in between. Playing Monday, Feb. 20, as part of Out at the Roxy.

'She’s the Man' (2006)

What’s a whole month of Shakespeare-themed programming without a celebration of cross-dressing – the Bard’s most important contributions to the arts? In this adaptation of “Twelfth Night,” Amanda Bynes disguises herself as Sebastian, her identical twin brother, and immediately falls in love with his roommate Duke, who is in love with Olivia, who is in love with Sebastian, who is – as previously established – Amanda Bynes in disguise. Also stars Channing Tatum and David Cross. Playing Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Missoula’s Writers in the Round

Join a rotating lineup of Missoula singers, songwriters and authors as they discuss the songs and stories that made them who they are. This month features Jenn Adams, Mark Gibbons and Travis Yost. See the all-star lineup on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

'Sunrise' (1927)

F.W. Murnau’s silent masterpiece truly pushed the boundaries of pre-sound filmmaking with its haunting visions of romance, jealousy and murder. Featuring live accompaniment by the one and only Travis Yost. Stars Janet Gaynor and George O’Brien. Playing Thursday, Feb. 23.