Opening

'Air'

A team of executives battle against industry standards and common sense when they attempt to build a shoe brand around one NBA player, an untested rookie from South Carolina named Michael Jordan. Rated R. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Viola Davis star in this canonical prequel to "Space Jam."

'Paint'

The host of Vermont Public Access’s beloved painting show — who absolutely isn’t Bob Ross — has an artistic crisis when a new show steals his ratings. Maybe he’ll channel his rage into something creative. Maybe he’ll burn down his studio. Rated PG-13. Stars Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Henry and Paul Kosopod.

Continuing

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The winner of seven Oscars including Best Picture (and the Roxy’s biggest box office draw of all time) is back! Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh fights to overcome the IRS, generational conflict and a threat to existence itself by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. The hoops we make small business owners jump through are getting out of control. Rated R. Also stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

'A Good Person'

After her world crumbles following a highway accident, a young woman struggles to overcome opioid addiction and unresolved grief by forming an unlikely friendship with Morgan Freeman. Is there anything he can’t do? Rated R. Florence Pugh and Molly Shannon also star in Zach Braff’s first film since 2017.

'The Lost King'

An amateur historian spits in the face of the academic establishment in her quest to find the earthly remains of Richard III, who died at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485. I knew that date off the top of my head. My history degree is finally paying off! Rated PG-13. Stars Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan and Shonagh Price.

Special screenings

'Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence' (2004)

It’s 2032 and a cyborg detective investigates a bloody murder where the main suspect is the victim’s robot. Rated PG-13. The voice talents of Akio Otsuka, Atsuko Tanaka and Koichi Yamadera star in one of the few animated films to be presented in the main competition at Cannes. Playing Thursday, April 6 as part of Persistence of Vision.

'Critters 2: The Main Course' (1988)

Those deadly omnivorous space hedgehogs are back for seconds, and so are the Movie Mockers! Join a team of Missoula comedians as they riff over the greatest Easter horror film of all time (that doesn’t star Jim Caviezel). Stars Scott Grimes, Liane Curtis and Terrence Mann. Playing Friday, April 7.

'Barbarians' (2022)

Unrelated to the other 2022 horror film with an almost identical name, this thriller features a group of friends besieged by a trio of masked intruders during a very bougie birthday party. Rated R. Stars Iwan Rheon, Tom Cullen and Will Kemp. Playing Friday, April 7 as part of Late Night Oddities.

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

She’s popular, she’s fun and, above all else, she’s a natural blonde. But when her frat boy love breaks up with her because she’s not serious enough, she decides to win him back by going to Harvard Law School. Typical Gemini behavior. Rated PG-13. Stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair. Playing Saturday, April 8.

'Koyaanisqatsi' (1983)

Essential Cinema brings one of the most distinct and powerful experimental films of all time to the Roxy’s silver screen. Godfrey Reggio blends the rapidly changing environments of the Northern Hemisphere with Philip Glass’s music and Ron Fricke’s cinematography in a hypnotic collage of our world. Not Rated. Playing Sunday, April 9.

'Supernova' (2020)

While on a roadtrip across England after a terminal diagnosis, partners of 20 years have their love tested in ways they could never imagine. Rated R. Stars Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth. Playing for free Monday, April 10 as part of Arts Missoula’s Cultures in Love.

Met Opera Live: 'Falstaff'

Stage on Screen presents the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, projected on the big screen. This month Michael Volle plays Shakespeare’s famous knight in a battle with a trio of clever women. Playing Tuesday, April 11.

'Bright Star' (2009)

Would I were steadfast as thou art. A sensible and well-to-do young woman falls head over heels when a young John Keats moves in next door. The bad news is he’s a poet, the one profession where no one makes any money. Rated PG. Ben Whishaw, Abbie Cornish and Paul Schneider star in Jane Campion’s historical romantic classic.

'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

The story of the last queen of France traces the life of the ill-fated princess from her marriage to King Louis XVI to her time living like a rock star in Versailles. Sure she’s living on the backs of a starving underclass, but what’s she supposed to do about it? It’s nothing to lose your head over. Rated R. Stars Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman and Rip Torn. Playing Wednesday, April 12 as part of "Teenage Dream: 3 Films by Sofia Coppola."

'Suzume' (2023)

The sky is turning red and the planet itself is trembling. With Japan sitting on the brink of disaster, a young girl must race against time to close the mysterious doors that are spreading chaos across the land. Not Rated. See it before it opens in special preview screenings Thursday, April 13.