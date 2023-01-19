At the Roxy: 'The Whale' and more Sight & Sound selections

In this new weekly column, the staff at the Roxy Theater give a rundown on the week's new releases and curated series.

Opening

'The Whale'

Darren Aronofsky is back and he’s bringing Brendan Fraser back with him! Finally our long national nightmare is behind us. See everyone’s best friend star as a reclusive (and deathly overweight) teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Also stars Hong Chao, Sadie Sink and Gwyneth Paltrow’s fatsuit from "Shallow Hal." Opening Friday, Jan. 20.

'When You Finish Saving the World'

You’ve spent your whole life helping people in need, and your son ends up as a vapid livestream celebrity. I guess it could be worse. All you can do now is pray he falls in love with a socially conscious classmate and hope for the best. Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard and Alisha Boe star in Jesse Eisenberg’s (yes really) directorial debut. Opening Friday, Jan. 20.

Continuing

'The Menu'

A reclusive, charismatic and unhinged celebrity chef invites the worst people on the planet to his remote experimental restaurant for a meal that they won’t soon be forgetting. Lucky them; getting a table there is murder. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Hong Chao’s sweet bolo tie. I could sure go for a cheeseburger right about now. Now Playing.

'EO'

Everyone loves donkeys. Everyone loves movies about animals on adventures. But does everyone love crying their eyes out when the eponymous droopy-eyed donkey learns firsthand about the joys and pains of life? The answer is yes. It’ll melt your cold heart. Stars donkey actors Tako, Ola, Marietta, Ettore, Rocco, and Mela as the titular EO. Now Playing.

'Broker'

No matter how bad your day job is, at least you’re not in charge of selling orphaned infants to affluent American couples under the table. This new film from "Shoplifters" director Hirokazu Kore-eda shows what lengths people will go to make a family. Stars Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona. Now Playing.

Special screenings

'Skinamarink'

Word of mouth propelled this indie sleeper to the top of every horror hound’s must-watch list. Two children wake up in the dead of night to discover they are forever trapped inside their parents’ home. This has to be a metaphor for the student debt crisis, right? Stars Jaime Hill, Lucas Paul and Ross Paul. Playing Friday, Jan. 20, as part of "Late Night Oddities."

'Singin’ in the Rain'

The movie musical against which all others are judged. As silent cinema made the uneasy changeover to the new sensational talkies, a group of stars, singers, and executives find themselves at a turning point. You’re already humming the title song, aren’t you? Stars Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Rita Moreno. Playing Saturday, Jan. 21.

'The Janes'

This documentary recounts the clandestine underground work of a group of women who stood against the government, the Church and the Mob to make sure everyone has access to safe, affordable and illegal abortions. Directed by Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes. Screening for free Sunday, Jan. 22.

'Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles'

The internet went bananas late last year when Sight and Sound's list — a once-a-decade ranking by film critics of the best movies ever made — was topped by this Belgium film about the daily routine of a middle-aged widow. Does it deserve to be there? Is it just pretentious arthouse nonsense? See it for yourself and make up your own mind. Stars Delphine Seyrig and Jan Decorte. Screening Sunday, Jan. 22.

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

An FBI informant infiltrates the Black Panther Party to keep himself out of jail. But how far will he go on the behest of the federal government to silence the voice of a true revolutionary? Stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, who were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor Oscars despite both of them being the title characters. Playing Tuesday, Jan. 24, with a talk-back following the film.

Met Opera Live: 'Fedora'

Stage on Screen brings the greatest contemporary theatrical performances —from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond — to the big screen. In this restaging of Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama, a 19th-century Russian princess falls madly in love with her fiance’s murderer. The exact same thing happened to me. Playing Tuesday, Jan. 24.

'In the Mood for Love' (35mm)

It’s Hong Kong in the 1960s. A journalist and a secretary both rent adjacent rooms on the same day. The two of them have nothing in common, except for the heartbreaking fact that it is becoming increasingly clear that their respective spouses are absolutely sleeping together. What better way to see this major work of Asian cinema than on 35mm? Stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung. Playing Wednesday, Jan. 25.

'Man with a Movie Camera'

Say what you want about the Soviet Union, but those nerds sure knew how to make a movie. Director Dziga Vertov records the day-to-day life of an urban Soviet city by inventing basically every editing technique known to man. Featuring a live improvised musical accompaniment by the one and only Travis Yost! Playing Thursday, Jan. 26.