Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

'A Good Person'

After her world crumbles following a highway accident, a young woman struggles to overcome opioid addiction and unresolved grief by forming an unlikely friendship with Morgan Freeman. Is there anything he can’t do? Rated R. Florence Pugh and Molly Shannon also star in Zach Braff’s first film since 2017.

'Rodeo'

Who needs money when you can just steal whatever you need? A young woman’s love of motocross and disregard for the rules ends up getting her recruited by a gang of thrill-seeking bike thieves. Not Rated. Stars Julie Ledru, Yannis Lafki and Dave Nsman.

Continuing

'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

The winner of seven Oscars including Best Picture (and the Roxy’s biggest box office draw of all time) is back! Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh fights to overcome the IRS, generational conflict and a threat to existence itself by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. The hoops we make small business owners jump through are getting out of control. Rated R. Also features 2023 Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

'Cocaine Bear'

Star-crossed lovers reunite under the growing shadow of a Nazi invasion in this tense political thriller. Just kidding, it’s about a bear that does cocaine. Rated R. Stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and a bear that does cocaine. What more do you need to know?

Special screenings

'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Not the baffling live-action Scarlett Johansson film, but the original anime masterpiece that launched a generation of fanatics, devotees and imitators. It’s the year 2029, and the barriers of the world have been broken down thanks to cybertics. Now a group of cybernetically enhanced cops are called in to investigate the notorious hacker known as The Puppetmaster who is taking control of peoples’ brains. Rated R. Stars the voice talents of Atsuko Tanaka and Akio Otsuka. Playing Thursday, March 23 as part of Persistence of Vision.

'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

Shut up! You’re telling me that the gangly nerd from my AP Bio class is actually the heir to the throne of the European nation of Genovia? There’s no way she’s going to cut it there! With her lack of public speaking and her ugly hair, who does she think she is? Rated G. Stars Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews and America’s sweetheart Héctor Elizondo. I probably shouldn’t have bullied her so hard. Playing Saturday, March 25.

'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But it is not time or opportunity that is to determine intimacy; it is disposition alone. Here’s a lock of my hair. So, call me, maybe? Ang Lee’s superstar adaptation of the Jane Austen classic reminds us that the most dangerous thing about falling in love is falling in love forever. Rated PG. Stars Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant. Playing Sunday, March 26 as part of Roxy Book Club.

'His Girl Friday' (1940)

A hard-boiled newspaper editor — who is wonderful in a loathsome sort of way — discovers his ex-wife is set to remarry. He does the only logical thing he can, which is try to sabotage the wedding by enticing her to cover the execution of a bookkeeper convicted of murdering a cop. My editor, to my knowledge, has never done anything of the sort. Not Rated. Stars Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell and Ralph Bellamy. Playing Monday, March 27 on 35mm.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

When Captain America throws his mighty shield, all those who chose to oppose his shield must yield. Unless, of course, they’re an old friend who spent the last 70 years as a brainwashed assassin for the Soviets. Then you might have some trouble. Rated PG-13. Stars Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan and Robert Redford of all people. Playing Tuesday, March 28 as part of Science on Screen.

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

It's Suntory time! Two strangers in a foreign land, an aging movie star and the conflicted wife of a celebrity photographer, form an unlikely bond amid the bright lights of Tokyo. Rated R. Stars Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Anna Faris. Playing Wednesday, March 29 as part of Women Directing.

Met Opera Live: 'Lohengrin'

Stage on Screen presents the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Metropolitan Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond, projected on the big screen. This month Wagner’s epic about the Knight of the Swan returns to the Met after a 17-year absence. Playing Tuesday, March 28.

'White Noise' (2022)

When a train containing hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio, sending a cloud of toxic death down on the people below, a college professor must flee his home with his family. Wow. It’s a good thing this is just a movie. A train full of poison derailing in Ohio. Could you even imagine how bad that would be if something like that actually happened? Rated R. Stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. Playing for free Thursday, March 30 as part of Reimagining Death.