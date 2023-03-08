Opening

'The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin)'

An impoverished 9-year-old girl gets her first glimpse of a happy life when she spends the summer with distant relations on a farm in southern Ireland. The highest grossing Irish-language film of all time reminds us that sometimes the grass actually is greener on the other side. Rated PG-13. Opening Friday, March 10.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

The second film with the word "Quiet" in its title opening this week is a return engagement of the third adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s landmark novel about the horrors of war. Nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, it tells the story of an impressionable young man who joins the Imperial German Army and really, really ends up regretting it. Rated R. Reopening Friday, March 10.

Continuing

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The smash hit of last year (and the Roxy’s biggest box office draw of all time) returns to the silver screen just in time to clean up at the Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh fights to overcome the IRS, generational conflict and a threat to existence itself by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. The hoops we make small business owners jump through are getting out of control. Rated R. Also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, all of whom – Yeoh included – are up for Oscar gold.

'Cocaine Bear'

Star-crossed lovers reunite under the growing shadow of a Nazi invasion in this tense political thriller. Just kidding, it’s about a bear that does cocaine. Rated R. Stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and a bear that does cocaine. What more do you need to know?

Special screenings

'All That Breathes' (2022)

If birds are being poisoned to the point they are falling mid-flight, is it fair to say that the sky is falling? This film follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, a staple in the skies of India who are dying in New Delhi's smog-choked skies. Not rated. Directed by Shaunak Sen. A 2023 Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature presented by the International Wildlife Film Festival. Thursday, March 9.

'Point Break' (1991)

When the FBI discovers that members of a crew of prolific bank robbers might be surfers, they send in the improbably named Johnny Utah to infiltrate the gang. When he does, however, he discovers he really likes surfing, bro-ing out with Patrick Swayze and firing his gun into the air while yelling “ahhhh.” Rated R. Also stars Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey and Lori Petty. Playing Friday, March 10 as part of Inferno of Danger.

'Shrek' (2001)

Somebody once told me that the world was gonna roll me, but I didn’t realize that meant becoming the reluctant hero when a Michael Eisner lookalike starts locking up fairy tale creatures. And, hey, now I’m an all-star! Rated PG. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz star in the first film to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. Playing Saturday, March 11, as part of Roxy Jr.

'American Psycho' (2000)

I’m sorry, what kind of paper is this printed on? A wealthy investment banking executive gives new meaning to the phrase "die yuppie scum" in this brutal satire of masculinity. Stars Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe and Reese Witherspoon. Rated R. Playing Saturday, March 11. Feed me a stray cat.

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Ang Lee took wuxia to breathtaking new heights in this martial arts classic. When a master decides to give up his fabled sword so he can retire to a life of quiet meditation, it kicks off a series of gravity-defying fights. Stars Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh and one very well-hidden dragon. Rated PG-13. Playing for free Monday, March 13, as part of WorldView.

'Plan 75' (2022)

In a Japan of the near future, the government introduces a new program that encourages senior citizens to voluntarily be euthanized to remedy a super-aged society. Now a elderly woman at the end of her rope, a down-to-earth assisted-suicide saleman and a young Filipiono laborer are caught between choosing life and death. Not Rated. Stars Chieko Baisho, Kawai Yuumi and Hayato Isomura. Screening for free as part of the Reimagining Death series on Tuesday, March 14. A discussion with Brian Dowdle, Ph.D., follows.

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Applying to colleges, auditioning for the school play and throwing yourself out of a moving vehicle to get out of having a conversation with your mom. High school never changes, does it? Greta Gerwig explores the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us and the complicated relationship between mothers and daughters. Rated R. Stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts. Playing Wednesday, March 15, as part of Women Directing.