Author Caroline Patterson to read from new novel

Missoulian Staff
Missoula author Caroline Patterson will have a reading for new novel, “The Stone Sister,” on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m., at Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St.
The novel centers on the disappearance of a child with disabilities in post-WWII Montana and the aftermath for the family and the child, according to publisher Black Lawrence Press’ website. The story is rooted in Patterson’s family history and an older sister with Down syndrome that she never met.
Patterson is the executive director of the Missoula Writing Collaborative, and wrote a short story collection, “Ballet at the Moose Lodge.” Her awards include a Wallace Stegner Fellowship at Stanford University.
