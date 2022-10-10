Author Chris Dombrowski to hold release party for 'The River You Touch'

Poet, writer and fishing guide Chris Dombrowski is holding a reading/release party for his new book, “The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water” on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The reading, put on with Fact & Fiction Books, will take place at 6 p.m. in Montgomery Distillery. Besides the reading portion, you can hear music from Montana songwriter Martha Scanlan.

In “The River You Touch,” out the day before in hardcover from Milkweed Editions, Dombrowski recounts moving from the Midwest to Montana and starting a family with his partner and their relationship with the outdoors.

In a starred review, Kirkus said, “Nature lovers will be captivated by Dombrowski’s lyrical descriptions of the land and its wildlife, while parents are sure to relate to his familial challenges and sacrifices. A beautifully and poignantly written tribute to a beloved landscape and its spirit.”

Dombrowski is the assistant director of the Creative Writing Program at the University of Montana and a published poet. His most recent collection, “Ragged Anthem,” came out in 2019.

His previous book, “Body of Water: A Sage, A Seeker and the World’s Most Alluring Fish,” recounted his time searching for bonefish in the Bahamas with a renowned guide.