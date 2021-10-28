'Autumn Choral Spooktacular' invites costumed crowds to concert

The “Autumn Choral Spooktacular” on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the University of Montana will offer Halloween-themed songs (plus audience trick or treating) and world premieres — all during a return to in-person audiences for the vocal groups.

“We are so excited,” said Coreen Duffy, the School of Music’s director of choral activities. She expects it’s “going to be electrifying.”

While the UM singers have been recording video performances and offering livestreams, this is their first concert for an in-person audience since the pandemic.

The concert features the University Choir, the Chamber Chorale and a new collaboration, the UM-Missoula Community Chorus, between the School of Music and the local choral group. It’s the 20th anniversary year for the MCC, an intergenerational local choir.

The MCC hadn’t been able to rehearse in person as a full group since March 2020, and now they’re able to combine younger singers with community members.

They can meet in the evenings, which is convenient for students, and have access to the Dennison Theatre, which is “very spacious and safe to have all those singers.” (They’re following safety procedures, including specially designed Resonance masks, social distancing, breaks, and more.)

The program features a mix of seasonally appropriate Halloween picks and more serious fare. The Halloween selections include “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” from Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical that will feature singers in costumes.

The world premieres include Scott Rieker’s “‘Famous’ Last Words,” and Michael Paulson’s “Antigonish (I Met a Man Who Wasn’t There)” with words from Hughes Mearns. Last year, when the MCC was on hiatus from concerts, they instead held a composition contest, “The Way Through,” that was open to submissions around the world to help support those creators.

Another contemporary composer is present through “Kyrie,” written by Zanaida Stewart Robles, a Black choral artist and advocate for diversity in musical education.

There’s a selection of what Duffy is referring to as “shipwreck songs.”

“The Lee Shore,” a piece about the Catch-22 that ships face in a storm, Duffy said, when it’s both dangerous to stay at sea and dangerous to come ashore, was written by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912), an Englishman born to an African father and white mother. (And not to be confused with the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge.)

“Frobisher Bay,” with words and music by James Gordon in an arrangement by Adam Johnson, centers on a whaling ship “trying to thread the needle” between seasons on a journey toward the Arctic to pursue more quarry, which Duffy said can work as an allusion to climate change and the consequence of human actions.

After the main course, the Celebration Brass Quartet will perform while kids (and adults) can come on stage to trick or treat, and then head outside for additional servings.

The family friendly concert is free for students with ID and kids. Adults are $12 and seniors 60 and up are $8 at griztix.com. It’s at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the Dennison Theatre at UM. You’re welcome to come in a costume. You can also watch a livestream from home.

